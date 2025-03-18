GAMEDAY: Jets at Canucks

9:00 pm CT - TV: TSN 3; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97

250318_VAN_2568x1444
By Mitchell Clinton
@MitchellClinton WinnipegJets.com

VANCOUVER - The Winnipeg Jets roll into Vancouver in the second stop on a three-game road trip.

The Jets (47-14-4) won the first game on the trip by a 3-2 score in Seattle, thanks to the overtime heroics of Dylan Samberg. The victory was Winnipeg's third in a row and gave them the season series sweep over Seattle.

Next, the Jets set their sights on the Canucks in the second meeting of the season between the two teams. Winnipeg picked up a 6-1 win in that one, with Kyle Connor scoring a natural hat trick in the first period, with all three goals coming 6:38 apart. Connor will be making more memories in the second meeting with the Canucks, as the 28-year-old will suit up in his 600th National Hockey League game.

The Canucks (31-25-11) are among a handful of teams battling it out for a wildcard spot in the Western Conference. Tonight's game will close out a three-game home stand for Vancouver, who are coming off a 3-1 loss to Utah on Sunday. The clash with the Jets also wraps up a stretch that saw the Canucks play seven of eight games on home ice. During that stretch, Vancouver holds a record of 4-3-0.

The Jets will hold a morning skate, so stay tuned for line-up information as it comes available.

-- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com

