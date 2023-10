MONTREAL - The Winnipeg Jets conclude a quick two-game road trip tonight against the Montreal Canadiens.

The Jets (4-3-0) are coming off a 4-1 win in Detroit on Thursday, the club's third consecutive victory after starting the season 1-3-0.

The team will hold a morning skate at the Bell Centre, so stay tuned to line-up updates as they come available!

-- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com