GAMEDAY: Jets at Bruins

BOSTON - The Winnipeg Jets continue a three-game road trip on Monday when they visit the Boston Bruins for the second meeting between the two clubs this season. The Jets started the road trip with a 2-1 overtime win against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday afternoon.

The Jets will have an optional skate this morning at TD Garden. Mark Scheifele (lower body) will not play tonight. Cole Perfetti and Gabe Vilardi did not practice on Sunday but are expected to play this evening. Make sure to come back here later in the morning to find out more about the lineup and the starting goaltender.

STAT(S) OF THE DAY

Nikolaj Ehlers scored his fifth game-winning goal of the season on Saturday. It’s tied for the second-most game-winning goals he’s had in a season, two behind the seven he had in 2017-18. He did not have a game-winning goal in 45 games last season.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"They’re a good team, obviously. The past couple of years they’ve had a really good record and they’re a hard, heavy team, kind of just like us. It was a good battle last time in Winnipeg, even though the score was 5-1. I felt like it was closer. We just buried on our scoring chances and I think that’s going to be beneficial again." - Jets defenceman Dylan Samberg on facing Boston.