GAMEDAY: Jets at Blackhawks

CHICAGO - The Winnipeg Jets return from the holiday break tonight with a quick one-game trip to Chicago against the Blackhawks.

The Jets (20-9-3) last played on December 22, when they wrapped up a four-game home stand with a 5-1 win over the Boston Bruins. Overall, the Jets have won two in a row and are 8-1-1 in their last 10.

It's the second meeting of the season between the Jets and Blackhawks, with Winnipeg earning a 3-1 victory on December 2 at Canada Life Centre.

“They have a lot of young players and they’re very good. They have a lot to prove,” said Dylan Samberg. “I think we just have to focus on ourselves and can’t worry too much about our opponents. I think that’s what really brought on a lot of success over the past couple months.”

The first game back after the break is always a challenge, as both teams haven’t skated in three days - or, in Winnipeg’s case, four days. The majority of the team departed the Manitoba capital at 7:15 am on Wednesday morning, which meant the morning routine ahead of tonight’s 8 pm CT start was much different than it normally is.

“Nothing you can do about the schedule part of it, you just have to come prepared,” said Vladislav Namestnikov. “We had a 40-minute skate now, we’ll get a nice lunch in, a nap, then get right back at it.

“We were on a roll and we want to continue it. So it’s right back at it now.”