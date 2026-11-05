Payton's story

Thanks to your support of cancer research, Payton is back on the ice.

Photo 2026-10-27, 1 23 10 PM (1)
By CancerCare Manitoba Foundation

For Winnipeg hockey player Payton Chornley, the past two years have brought challenges no teenager should have to face.

In November 2024, Payton lost her mother, Kelly, following a 22-month battle with breast cancer. Just eight months later, Payton received a devastating diagnosis of lymphoma, a cancer affecting the lymphatic system.

At just 16 years old, Payton suddenly faced months of cancer treatment, hospital stays and uncertainty. A promising young hockey player, her hockey career was put on hold as she focused on her health, missing the 2025–26 season with RINK Hockey Academy Winnipeg’s U18 female prep team. Before her diagnosis, Payton had established herself as a talented forward, recording 16 goals and 24 assists in 30 games during the 2024–25 season. Payton persevered through her treatment and the many challenging side effects that came with it. 

Throughout this difficult time, Payton and her family have been surrounded by an incredible community of teammates, coaches, friends and supporters. In September 2025, that community came together for a fundraising event that welcomed more than 1,500 people and raised over $56,000 for CancerCare Manitoba.

After finishing treatment last summer, Payton turned her attention to recovery and rebuilding her strength. She began training and eventually returned to the ice for the first time since her diagnosis. Regaining her stamina and endurance was a challenge, but with determination and support, she continued working toward her goal of playing hockey again.

Now, there is reason to celebrate another milestone. On October 17, 2026, Payton returned to competitive hockey, scoring a goal and adding two assists in her first game back since her diagnosis. 

Today, Payton is cancer free and looking ahead to the future. Donor support of cancer research and clinical trials helps ensure that young people like Payton have access to the latest treatments and the best possible care here in Manitoba to bear their cancer.

Photo 2026-10-27, 1 23 10 PM

By supporting the Winnipeg Jets Hockey Fights Cancer (HFC) campaign, fans can contribute tomore success stories like Payton’s. During November, fans can purchase mystery autographed pucks and sticks at home games and raffle tickets in-game and online, with proceeds supporting the CancerCare Manitoba Foundation (CCMF). The Jets’ HFC game on November 30 will alsoinclude a sweetened 50/50 jackpot, with half the funds raised going to CCMF. Fans can learn more about how to support the Jets HFC campaign by visiting winnipegjets.com/HFC and can purchase tickets to the HFC game, when Payton and other CancerCare Manitoba youthambassadors will be celebrated, at winnipegjets.com/tickets.

News Feed

Lowry’s unusual route to a milestone assist

Jets build momentum with convincing win over Canucks

GAMEDAY: Canucks at Jets

Miracle in Montreal: Jets complete stunning comeback

GAMEDAY: Jets at Canadiens

Morrissey skates in non-contact

Jets and Moose drop the puck on 2026 Hockey Fights Cancer campaign

Jets, NHL and Fanatics unveil Hometown Remix

Jets unable to break through against Canes

GAMEDAY: Jets at Hurricanes

Panthers hand Jets eighth straight loss

Jets host fifth annual Filipino Heritage Night Nov. 8

GAMEDAY: Jets at Panthers

Third period push not enough, Jets fall 6-4 in Tampa

Breaking down a goalie's mindset with Clay Stevenson

GAMEDAY: Jets at Lightning

Winnipeg Jets celebrate annual Pride Night Nov. 19

Panthers extend Jets’ winless streak to six