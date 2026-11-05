Payton's story

For Winnipeg hockey player Payton Chornley, the past two years have brought challenges no teenager should have to face.

In November 2024, Payton lost her mother, Kelly, following a 22-month battle with breast cancer. Just eight months later, Payton received a devastating diagnosis of lymphoma, a cancer affecting the lymphatic system.

At just 16 years old, Payton suddenly faced months of cancer treatment, hospital stays and uncertainty. A promising young hockey player, her hockey career was put on hold as she focused on her health, missing the 2025–26 season with RINK Hockey Academy Winnipeg’s U18 female prep team. Before her diagnosis, Payton had established herself as a talented forward, recording 16 goals and 24 assists in 30 games during the 2024–25 season. Payton persevered through her treatment and the many challenging side effects that came with it.

Throughout this difficult time, Payton and her family have been surrounded by an incredible community of teammates, coaches, friends and supporters. In September 2025, that community came together for a fundraising event that welcomed more than 1,500 people and raised over $56,000 for CancerCare Manitoba.

After finishing treatment last summer, Payton turned her attention to recovery and rebuilding her strength. She began training and eventually returned to the ice for the first time since her diagnosis. Regaining her stamina and endurance was a challenge, but with determination and support, she continued working toward her goal of playing hockey again.

Now, there is reason to celebrate another milestone. On October 17, 2026, Payton returned to competitive hockey, scoring a goal and adding two assists in her first game back since her diagnosis.

Today, Payton is cancer free and looking ahead to the future. Donor support of cancer research and clinical trials helps ensure that young people like Payton have access to the latest treatments and the best possible care here in Manitoba to bear their cancer.