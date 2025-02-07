GAMEDAY: Islanders at Jets

7:00 pm CT - TV: TSN 3; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97

250207_NYI_2568x1444_v1
By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets extended their win streak to seven games with a 3-0 shutout of the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night. Winnipeg will now host the New York Islanders on Friday for their first meeting this season before breaking for 14 days for to the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament.

The Jets will have their morning skate at 10:30 CT at Canada Life Centre, make sure you return here for the latest on the lineup and other news.

Don't forget to watch the pregame show at 12:30 CT on YouTube, X and Facebook.

STAT(S) OF THE DAY: Winnipeg’s power play went 2-for-4 on Tuesday against Carolina and remains the best in the NHL, operating at a 33.8% success rate. Winnipeg has scored 51 goals on the power play, which is the most in the NHL. They are the only team in the league whose power play has not gone four games without scoring. Gabriel Vilardi is fourth in the league in power play goals with 11.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: "Guys have done a fantastic job, sometimes based just on how many games we have to play in such a short period of time but guys have done a fantastic job of forgetting about last night's game. We look at some video or talk about it briefly and then we'll move on to the next opponent and get ready. Sometimes you've got to play different styles, different games. Going from the Carolina game to this game? Two exact opposites, so it's us kind of resetting and getting ready for the next game." - Head coach Scott Arniel on what's impressed him about his team so far this season.

News Feed

Jets launch Deposit Campaign

Meet Dylan DeMelo, the Hockey Dad

Three things - Comrie records first shutout of season

GAMEDAY: Hurricanes at Jets

Three things - Morrissey scores twice including OT winner

GAMEDAY: Jets at Capitals

Three things - Jets win streak reaches five games

GAMEDAY: Jets at Bruins

Three things - Top line dominant in Montreal

GAMEDAY: Jets at Canadiens

Three things - Vilardi's four-point night leads Jets to win

GAMEDAY: Flames at Jets

Three things - Perfetti hat trick, Ehlers 500 career points

GAMEDAY: Utah Hockey Club at Jets

Jets Prospect Report - January 2025

Jets celebrate 7th annual WASAC weekend presented by Scotiabank

Three things: Bounce back win for Jets

Cheveldayoff assesses Jets at the midway point