GAMEDAY: Islanders at Jets

STAT(S) OF THE DAY: Winnipeg’s power play went 2-for-4 on Tuesday against Carolina and remains the best in the NHL, operating at a 33.8% success rate. Winnipeg has scored 51 goals on the power play, which is the most in the NHL. They are the only team in the league whose power play has not gone four games without scoring. Gabriel Vilardi is fourth in the league in power play goals with 11.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: "Guys have done a fantastic job, sometimes based just on how many games we have to play in such a short period of time but guys have done a fantastic job of forgetting about last night's game. We look at some video or talk about it briefly and then we'll move on to the next opponent and get ready. Sometimes you've got to play different styles, different games. Going from the Carolina game to this game? Two exact opposites, so it's us kind of resetting and getting ready for the next game." - Head coach Scott Arniel on what's impressed him about his team so far this season.