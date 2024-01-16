GAMEDAY: Islanders at Jets

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets end a four-game homestand on Tuesday night when the New York Islanders visit Canada Life Centre for the lone time this season. The Jets lost 2-0 to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night, which ended Winnipeg’s eight-game winning streak.

The Jets will hold their morning skate at 10:30 CT and the big question remains, will Kyle Connor return to the lineup tonight? Check back here in the early afternoon for more news on the lineup.

STAT(S) OF THE DAY

Winnipeg is 15-6-2 at home this season and have won 12 of their past 16 home contests. Winnipeg’s 15 wins at home are tied for second in the NHL this season.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“It’s wait until tomorrow morning. Like I said, today was the first one where he was right in the middle of everything whether it was power play or five-on-five drills. It was good for him to kind of be in situations that were real game like. So, he’ll have to wake up tomorrow, see what it’s like, how he’s doing tomorrow and go from there.” - associate coach Scott Arniel on Kyle Connor on Monday.