GAMEDAY: Flames at Jets

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets will play their fourth game of the preseason when they host the Calgary Flames at Canada Life Centre (7 CT, WinnipegJets.com; 680 CJOB/Power 97).

The Jets lost last night in Edmonton 4-0 to the Oilers and will be looking for the first win of the preseason.

Yeah, there's a pretty big roster coming in tomorrow night, the next three games. I wanted to get it was to get through these three games we had back to back. So let me really much with the travel will be late tonight," said Scott Arniel following the loss.

"So it really tomorrow will be, you know, kind of get through these three games and then our last three years, it's going to be a lot more of, you know, getting down to the sort of the where the battles are for positions and who's going to be on our roster at the at the end of camp. So, yeah, it'll be, it will the last three games, will be a lot of our top guys."

Check back here for the latest lineup news and pregame interviews in the early afternoon.