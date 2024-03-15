GAMEDAY: Ducks at Jets

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets finish a three-game homestand on Friday night when they welcome the Anaheim Ducks to Canada Life Centre. The Jets have split the first two games of the homestand after a 4-2 loss to the Nashville Predators on Wednesday night.

Winnipeg has lost three of their last five games and are trying to find some consistency as they head to the playoffs. Anaheim lost 2-0 to Minnesota last night and have dropped four straight games.

The big question for tonight is will Mark Scheifele be available after he missed Wednesday's game with an illness. The Jets leading scorer didn't practice on Thursday but Rick Bowness said that Scheifele was feeling better. Vladislav Namestnikov should play against the Ducks, he didn't practice either on Thursday after blocking a shot off his foot.

Laurent Brossoit will start tonight. The Jets goaltender has won his last four starts and is coming of his first shutout of the season in his last appearance.

The Jets will hold an optional skate Friday morning. Make sure to check back here for more information on tonight's lineup.

STAT(S) OF THE DAY

The Jets are part of a three-horse race for first place in the NHL’s Central Division with a record of 41-19-5. Winnipeg is two points behind the Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche for first place in the division, but hold two games in-hand on both teams. It’s the tightest divisional race in the NHL this season.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"When Mark's not there and we don't get the best version of the other players, then it looks like it did last night. So you don't replace Mark but again, the focus has to go on the rest of the players to be the best version of themselves, much like we talked about earlier when we lost KC." - Jets head coach Rick Bowness on not having Mark Scheifele in the lineup and needing other players to step up.