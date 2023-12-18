GAMEDAY: Canadiens at Jets

6:30 pm CT - TV: Sportsnet; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97

2324_Gameday-2568x1444
By Jamie Thomas
WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets continue their four game homestand tonight against the Montreal Canadiens at 6:30 CT at Canada Life Centre.

The Jets are coming off an impressive 6-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night. Winnipeg currently sits in second place in the Central, two points back of the Avalanche but hold two games in hand.

Gabriel Vilardi scored twice on Saturday and those were the first two goals that he has scored in Winnipeg this season. Vilardi, Mark Scheifele and Nikolaj Ehlers have looked great so far in their short time together since the injury to Kyle Connor.

“When you spend a lot of time on the ice together you kind of learn each other’s habits, they’re different play styles. Obviously they’re two very intelligent and skilled players so that makes things easier for me," said Vilardi today.

"We all kind of have different skill sets I think you could say, and they all kind of complement each other. We’ve got another game tonight, we’ve got to keep doing it, we’ve got to keep proving we can produce like this.”

The Jets top line has combined for 17 points (8G, 9A) over the last two games.

Gabriel Vilardi speaks on his recent success.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Connor Hellebuyck will once again start in goal for the Jets. He made 30 saves on Saturday and now has ten straight starts of allowing two goals or less.

The Canadiens arrive in the Manitoba capital with a 4-4-2 record over their last ten games. 

“They make you defend, especially on the rush. You gotta make good reads with your defence and your back-checking forwards. We talked a lot about our D and our forwards being connected,"said Rick Bowness.

"It’s not only on the break outs, it’s not only on the forecheckers, but it’s identifying the rush and identifying the responsibilities. They’re very creative on the rush.”

Rick Bowness speaks on the matchup with Montreal.

Winnipeg is 9-5-1 at home this season and have won six of their past eight home contests. The Jets have won three consecutive home games for the second time this season. Mark Scheifele leads the Jets in scoring at home through 15 games this season with 21 points (4G, 17A).

