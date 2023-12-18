GAMEDAY: Canadiens at Jets

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets continue their four game homestand tonight against the Montreal Canadiens at 6:30 CT at Canada Life Centre.

The Jets are coming off an impressive 6-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night. Winnipeg currently sits in second place in the Central, two points back of the Avalanche but hold two games in hand.

Gabriel Vilardi scored twice on Saturday and those were the first two goals that he has scored in Winnipeg this season. Vilardi, Mark Scheifele and Nikolaj Ehlers have looked great so far in their short time together since the injury to Kyle Connor.

“When you spend a lot of time on the ice together you kind of learn each other’s habits, they’re different play styles. Obviously they’re two very intelligent and skilled players so that makes things easier for me," said Vilardi today.

"We all kind of have different skill sets I think you could say, and they all kind of complement each other. We’ve got another game tonight, we’ve got to keep doing it, we’ve got to keep proving we can produce like this.”

The Jets top line has combined for 17 points (8G, 9A) over the last two games.