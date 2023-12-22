GAMEDAY: Bruins at Jets

7:00 pm CT - TV: TSN 3; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97

By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG- The Winnipeg Jets play their final game before the holiday break tonight at 7 CT against the Atlantic Division leading Boston Bruins. 

Winnipeg is coming off another impressive performance after beating Detroit 5-2 on Wednesday but are once again in third spot in the Central after both Dallas and Colorado won on Thursday night.

The Jets will hold a morning skate at 10:30 am today. The only expected lineup change is Connor Hellebuyck returning between the pipes after Rick Bowness mentioned that on Tuesday. Make sure to come back here for lines and defence pairings this afternoon.

STAT(S) OF THE DAY

Nikolaj Ehlers had a goal and an assist on Monday as he continues to put up points at a torrid pace in December. He has 14 points (5G, 9A) in nine games in December to lead the Jets in scoring and has found the scoresheet in eight of the nine games. He had 11 points combined in 22 games in October and November. 

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"It's a big game. There's a good feeling in this room, I know for me I just want to keep playing. I just want to stay on the ice and keep playing. Obviously, the break will be nice but when we are going the way we are, sometimes you just want to keep playing and just keep the thing rolling. But we know we have a big game, we know it's going to be a tough test. It's going to be fun." - Mark Scheifele on the holiday break looming with the Bruins on the schedule.

