GAMEDAY: Blue Jackets at Jets

7:00 pm CT - TV: TSN3; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97

1920x1080_25.11.18CBJ
By Jamie Thomas
WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets return home following a six-game road trip to host the Columbus Blue Jackets (TSN3, 680 CJOB/Power 97).

The Jets closed out the road trip on a positive note beating the Flames in Calgary 4-3 in a shootout. Gabe Vilardi had the shootout winning goal and that improved Winnipeg’s record on a roller coaster trip to 2-4.

“It was a long two weeks. You know what? Some inconsistency, especially early on. We played some better games, played some better periods near the end of it. We got two of three at the end,” said Scott Arniel on Monday.

“Probably should have got the one in Seattle as well. Get home, we're finally getting healthy. There was a lot of different rosters that went out each game. Come home here, we're a lot closer now maybe (tonight) to being where we need to be."

Winnipeg added Morgan Barron and Cole Koepke off the injured list on Monday and sent Brad Lambert, Nikita Chibrikov and Parker Ford down to the AHL’s Manitoba Moose. Barron will slot in between Tanner Pearson and Gustav Nyquist.

“Especially with this condensed schedule this year, I think that's going to kind of be a big thing for teams trying to push into the playoffs. Is when guys are out, you got to make the most of it and still find ways to cover the points,” said Barron.

“So definitely want to take advantage of the games where we are fully healthy, but they all count two points, whether you're healthy or not.”

The Jets welcomed back Adam Lowry, Cole Perfetti and Dylan Samberg back during their road trip. Samberg looked like he hadn’t missed any time in the two games that he played in Seattle and Calgary.

“The big thing, first with Sammy, is that he gets back quick. He’s got good mobility and he gets back quick. He has a great gap, so it’s got to be a dump in or a chip (to get the puck past him),” said Arniel.

“His retrievals are good, his first pass is good. He closes, he ends plays fast because of his feet. He’s got some size, physicality, he can go through bodies. It kind of starts there.”

Getting a top four defenceman back is huge for the Jets as they try and keep up with Colorado and Dallas in the competitive Central Division. Samberg wants to see the team get off to a great start on this three-game homestand which begins this evening against the always pesky Blue Jackets.

“We have it in this group,” said Samberg.

“We know we do, obviously, it's early in the season, but a lot of teams, especially in our division, are getting off to good starts. We want to kind of continue to follow them.”

Make sure to watch the Jets pregame show "The Check In" with Sara Orlesky and Jamie Thomas at 12:30 CT.

Coming into tonight, Colorado has 31 points, Dallas 27 and the Jets have 22 and sit in third place in the division. However, Utah and Minnesota also have 22 points, the Mammoth are in San Jose this evening.

Samberg being back helps Josh Morrissey, Adam Lowry being back with Nino Niederreiter and Alex Iafallo helps the coaching staff with their matchups up front. The Jets third line is such a huge weapon with Lowry in many situations.

“Finally, I get that big heavy line that I feel confident about, kind of what we have had in the past here when Appleton was here. Just three responsible guys who you can put out if we start in our d-zone, to get ourselves out of there if it is off faceoffs,” said Arniel.

“And just how heavy they are. If you look at their goals, look at their o-zone play, it has come off the forecheck, it has come off being physical, and I like the way they do the job.”

The Blue Jackets played last night at home beating the Montreal Canadiens in a shootout and have points in five straight games (3-0-2).

"At the end of the day we have to take advantage of the schedule. The schedule had Columbus playing at home last night and having to fly in here," said Arniel.

"So it’s making sure we’re ready to go no matter how we got here. We had a day, we had a chance to practice yesterday and we need to put our best foot forward tonight.”

Puck drop is scheduled for 7 CT.

News Feed

BLOG: Josiah's Story - Hockey Fights Cancer

THREE THINGS: Vilardi gives Jets shootout win in Calgary

GAMEDAY: Jets at Flames

BLOG: Focused on execution

THREE THINGS: Jets blow third period lead in loss to Kraken

GAMEDAY: Jets at Kraken

BLOG: View From the Booth

RELEASE: Jets host Filipino Heritage Night Nov. 18

THREE THINGS: Morrissey has three point night in Jets win

GAMEDAY: Jets at Canucks

RELEASE: Winnipeg to host PWHL Takeover Tour neutral-site game

BLOG: Noah's Story - Hockey Fights Cancer

THREE THINGS: Jets can't slow down Ducks

GAMEDAY: Jets at Ducks

BLOG: Resetting in Anaheim

THREE THINGS: Sharks score late to beat Jets

GAMEDAY: Jets at Sharks

BLOG: Lowry looks back on first game