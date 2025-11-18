GAMEDAY: Blue Jackets at Jets

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets return home following a six-game road trip to host the Columbus Blue Jackets (TSN3, 680 CJOB/Power 97).

The Jets closed out the road trip on a positive note beating the Flames in Calgary 4-3 in a shootout. Gabe Vilardi had the shootout winning goal and that improved Winnipeg’s record on a roller coaster trip to 2-4.

“It was a long two weeks. You know what? Some inconsistency, especially early on. We played some better games, played some better periods near the end of it. We got two of three at the end,” said Scott Arniel on Monday.

“Probably should have got the one in Seattle as well. Get home, we're finally getting healthy. There was a lot of different rosters that went out each game. Come home here, we're a lot closer now maybe (tonight) to being where we need to be."

Winnipeg added Morgan Barron and Cole Koepke off the injured list on Monday and sent Brad Lambert, Nikita Chibrikov and Parker Ford down to the AHL’s Manitoba Moose. Barron will slot in between Tanner Pearson and Gustav Nyquist.

“Especially with this condensed schedule this year, I think that's going to kind of be a big thing for teams trying to push into the playoffs. Is when guys are out, you got to make the most of it and still find ways to cover the points,” said Barron.

“So definitely want to take advantage of the games where we are fully healthy, but they all count two points, whether you're healthy or not.”

The Jets welcomed back Adam Lowry, Cole Perfetti and Dylan Samberg back during their road trip. Samberg looked like he hadn’t missed any time in the two games that he played in Seattle and Calgary.

“The big thing, first with Sammy, is that he gets back quick. He’s got good mobility and he gets back quick. He has a great gap, so it’s got to be a dump in or a chip (to get the puck past him),” said Arniel.

“His retrievals are good, his first pass is good. He closes, he ends plays fast because of his feet. He’s got some size, physicality, he can go through bodies. It kind of starts there.”

Getting a top four defenceman back is huge for the Jets as they try and keep up with Colorado and Dallas in the competitive Central Division. Samberg wants to see the team get off to a great start on this three-game homestand which begins this evening against the always pesky Blue Jackets.

“We have it in this group,” said Samberg.

“We know we do, obviously, it's early in the season, but a lot of teams, especially in our division, are getting off to good starts. We want to kind of continue to follow them.”

Make sure to watch the Jets pregame show "The Check In" with Sara Orlesky and Jamie Thomas at 12:30 CT.