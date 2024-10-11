GAMEDAY: Blackhawks at Jets

7:00 pm CT - TV: TSN 3; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97

HO 2568x1444
By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets open the home portion of their 2024-25 schedule on Friday night when they entertain the Chicago Blackhawks at Canada Life Centre. The Jets started their season with a 6-0 win on the road against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. After Friday’s game, the Jets continue their homestand on Sunday when they host the Minnesota Wild.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “It’s nice. Obviously, it’s great. Just to kind of get the season off on a good note. I did have a sleepless night, just worrying about some of these guys on the other team there and how powerful they are as a group. You want to go through camp, you want to make sure you have a good start to the year and this is a good way of doing it.” - Jets coach Scott Arniel on his first win as head coach.

STAT(S) OF THE DAY: Five members of the Jets had multi-point efforts on Wednesday… The Jets had four games last season in which six players had multiple points in same game, but didn’t have five players register multiple points in the same game… Josh Morrissey led the Jets last season with 20 multipoint games.

The Jets will have their morning skate at 1030 CT. Check back here for lineup news later today...

