From Buffalo to Winnipeg: Marek's NHL Draft insights

The NHL Draft is just over two weeks away in Buffalo, New York. As part of our continuing coverage leading up to the event, I caught up with Jeff Marek, one of the most respected voices in the hockey world.

Marek is the host of The Sheet, which airs Monday through Friday at 12:00 PM CT on Daily Faceoff. With more than two decades of experience covering the NHL, junior hockey, prospects, and international competition, Marek has become a trusted source for hockey fans across North America. He is widely regarded for his extensive knowledge of player development and the NHL Draft, having covered countless draft classes throughout his broadcasting career.

In our conversation, Marek discussed the latest developments coming out of the NHL Scouting Combine, shared his thoughts on several of the top prospects available, and offered insight into what the Winnipeg Jets may do with their first-round selection later this month.

Before we get into all the things you saw and heard at the Scouting Combine, let’s get into what you think will happen with the Winnipeg Jets and the eighth overall selection?

Marek: Like it's almost like the trade talk about the picks becomes part of the marketing of the draft and part of the curiosity of the draft. Now, like I remember being in Nashville, and Barry Trotz had taken over as general manager of the Preds, and he wanted to make a big splash and trying to move up to number four, the San Jose Sharks, and he was offering (goaltender Yaroslav) Asakrov, who eventually ended up going to the to the San Jose Sharks. But they (the Preds) wanted Will Smith, right? And so, they tried, and teams will try, but I don't think managers are of the mind that it's necessarily wise to move their first-round draft picks. We’re dealing with green bananas. There's what the player is now at 17, and there's what he can become by the time he's 23. That frightens managers, and unless you are desperate and need something right now, or you have the owner breathing down your neck telling you to do it, I'm still very much of the mind that managers are going to do what they always do, they’ll go and make their pick.

Ok, there are multiple options for the Jets, and the pick is all over the place in each mock draft that you look at. There’s Viggo Bjorck, Daxon Rudolph, Keaton Verhoeff, Lawrence Tynan and even Alberts Smits. Whose name will be called out by Kevin Cheveldayoff?

Marek: The Jets are in a position where they will have to react to whatever’s happening around them right? There’s always one (player) that falls. Once upon a time that was Cam Fowler (drafted 12th overall in 2010), once upon a time that was Jakob Chychrun (drafted 16th overall in 2016), a couple years ago that was Zeev Buium (drafted 12th overall in 2024). For some reason there’s like one defenceman that sort of tumbles and that’s sort of where even at eight, when you start to see a tumble, maybe that’s where you jump in a get a top four value a little bit later on. If they think that Tynan Lawrence is a better centre than Daxon Rudolph is a defenceman than you go with Tynan Lawrence. I think there's going to be a couple of wild cards in the top picks, there's a defenceman out of Sweden by the name of Malte Gustafsson. He's the new hotness, eh? Every year going in, like Beckett Sennecke, a couple of years ago, the new hotness, he ends up going third, and it turned out to be a great pick by the Anaheim Ducks. Malte Gustafson is very much that new hotness around NHL draft circles. Big (203 lbs), tall (6’4”), can skate, can shut down. If you look at teams that win the Stanley Cup, the one thing they all have in common, because everybody plays a different style, but the one thing that they all have in common, they can all defend, and they all have large defensemen that can do so, and Gustafsson fits that bill. Maybe if Gustafsson is there at eight, that's your pick.