Evie's Story - Hockey Fights Cancer

Today, Evie continues with maintenance chemotherapy. This entails daily medications and monthly appointments at CancerCare Manitoba for intensive treatment. She is slowly starting to feel better and has begun activities like dance and ice skating. She is now able to spend more time with her family and friends.

Evie’s family is immensely grateful for the pediatric oncology team that continues to care for her, as well as for the many services offered through CancerCare Manitoba that have helped them during thischallenging time. They look forward to being lifelong advocates for cancer research and advancements. Evie will finish treatments before she starts kindergarten. Her family is excited for her to live a healthy, normal life, celebrating the bravery and strength she showed throughout her cancer journey.

Evie is receiving a chemotherapy treatment plan that is a result of decades of donor supported clinical trials. Donations make it possible for CancerCare Manitoba to engage in leading-edge research for all types of childhood cancer, offering Manitoba kids the very best access to new therapies and opportunities for successful treatment.

Evie will be one of the youth ambassadors honoured at the Hockey Fights Cancer (HFC) game on Dec. 3, which will wrap up the Winnipeg Jets’ HFC campaign. This month the Winnipeg Jets are raising funds to support children and teens fighting cancer in Manitoba through the Jets’ HFC raffle at TNYFRaffle.com, in-game fundraising, and a sweetened 50/50 pot at the Dec. 3 game.

Learn more about the Jets’ HFC campaign at winnipegjets.com/hfc and join us at the Nov. 19 and Dec. 3 games to support CancerCare Manitoba Foundation – winnipegjets.com/tickets.