Evie's Story - Hockey Fights Cancer

Evie's journey began last December when she became very ill. After several visits to the doctor and a blood test, Evie was admitted to the hospital where she received a blood transfusion and a bone marrow draw. Later that afternoon came the devastating news - Evie was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. She was just 2 years old at the time.
Doctors responded quickly and administered an immediate dose of chemotherapy via a lumbar puncture to her spine. Within a week, Evie began a regimen of intense treatment that would last for 28 days. It was difficult for everyone, especially Evie as she was extremely ill and uncomfortable from the chemotherapy.
Thanks to donor-funded advancements in treating cancer, Evie was able to undergo genetic testing thathelped her oncologist determine the most effective treatment for her. Over the next several months, Evie underwent various treatment cycles, with some being particularly challenging. Throughout this time, her older brother Mack showed remarkable bravery, attending school in Brandon while the rest of the family stayed in Winnipeg. The family's strong support system, including nearby relatives, played a crucial role in helping them navigate this difficult time.