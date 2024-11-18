Evie's Story - Hockey Fights Cancer

Donor support ensures that Manitoba kids with cancer have access to the latest treatments

By CancerCare Manitoba Foundation

Evie's journey began last December when she became very ill. After several visits to the doctor and a blood test, Evie was admitted to the hospital where she received a blood transfusion and a bone marrow draw. Later that afternoon came the devastating news - Evie was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. She was just 2 years old at the time.

Doctors responded quickly and administered an immediate dose of chemotherapy via a lumbar puncture to her spine. Within a week, Evie began a regimen of intense treatment that would last for 28 days. It was difficult for everyone, especially Evie as she was extremely ill and uncomfortable from the chemotherapy.

Thanks to donor-funded advancements in treating cancer, Evie was able to undergo genetic testing thathelped her oncologist determine the most effective treatment for her. Over the next several months, Evie underwent various treatment cycles, with some being particularly challenging. Throughout this time, her older brother Mack showed remarkable bravery, attending school in Brandon while the rest of the family stayed in Winnipeg. The family's strong support system, including nearby relatives, played a crucial role in helping them navigate this difficult time.

Today, Evie continues with maintenance chemotherapy. This entails daily medications and monthly appointments at CancerCare Manitoba for intensive treatment. She is slowly starting to feel better and has begun activities like dance and ice skating. She is now able to spend more time with her family and friends.

Evie’s family is immensely grateful for the pediatric oncology team that continues to care for her, as well as for the many services offered through CancerCare Manitoba that have helped them during thischallenging time. They look forward to being lifelong advocates for cancer research and advancements. Evie will finish treatments before she starts kindergarten. Her family is excited for her to live a healthy, normal life, celebrating the bravery and strength she showed throughout her cancer journey.

Evie is receiving a chemotherapy treatment plan that is a result of decades of donor supported clinical trials. Donations make it possible for CancerCare Manitoba to engage in leading-edge research for all types of childhood cancer, offering Manitoba kids the very best access to new therapies and opportunities for successful treatment.

Evie will be one of the youth ambassadors honoured at the Hockey Fights Cancer (HFC) game on Dec. 3, which will wrap up the Winnipeg Jets’ HFC campaign. This month the Winnipeg Jets are raising funds to support children and teens fighting cancer in Manitoba through the Jets’ HFC raffle at TNYFRaffle.com, in-game fundraising, and a sweetened 50/50 pot at the Dec. 3 game.

Learn more about the Jets’ HFC campaign at winnipegjets.com/hfc and join us at the Nov. 19 and Dec. 3 games to support CancerCare Manitoba Foundation – winnipegjets.com/tickets.

