2025 Winnipeg Whiteout Mania will engage fans with Street Parties, Watch Parties, Hype Tours and more

WINNIPEG, April 8, 2025 – The Winnipeg Whiteout will again extend to downtown streets this spring, giving more fans the chance to be part of our province’s biggest sporting phenomenon. The Winnipeg Whiteout Street Parties presented by Crown Royal will return to Donald St., inviting 5,000 fans to celebrate the Winnipeg Jets’ 2025 playoff run, right outside the heart of the action at Canada Life Centre. Produced by True North Sports + Entertainment, the events are a partnership of the Province of Manitoba, the City of Winnipeg and Economic Development Winnipeg with proceeds again supporting United Way Winnipeg.

“The Winnipeg Whiteout Street Parties have become part of our city’s Whiteout traditions,” said Kevin Donnelly, True North’s Sr. Vice President, Venues & Entertainment. “Our fans created the Whiteout, evolved it to the phenomenon it is today and continue to be the essence of the Winnipeg Jets’ playoff celebrations. The Whiteout Street Parties are more than just a celebration of our team, they are a celebration of our fans and their desire to share their excitement and passion for our team in a community setting.”

The Winnipeg Whiteout Street Parties will take place before and during every Winnipeg Jets home playoff game, with game dates and times to be announced in the coming weeks. The Street Parties maintain the same footprint as in previous years on Donald St. between Portage Ave. and Honourary Dale Hawerchuk Way (Graham Ave.) adjacent to Canada Life Centre, with a capacity for 5,000 fans. This year The MET will be part of the official party footprint and accessible to Street Party ticket holders for food and beverages and amenities.

Party gates will open two hours before puck drop, providing a fun, entertaining and safe community destination to cheer on the Winnipeg Jets as they chase the Stanley Cup.

Hallmarks of the Street Party include large screens broadcasting the Jets games, entertainment, guest hosts and DJs, a variety of food truck and concession options, prizes and giveaways and Jets Gear and other partner activations.

The Whiteout Street Parties will be ticketed events with $5 from each $10 ticket reinvested into the community through United Way Winnipeg to agencies whose work is centered around supporting those in our city experiencing homelessness, addictions and mental health challenges. To date, more than $312,000 has been reinvested to provide critical support in the areas of homelessness, addiction, and hunger through the Whiteout Street Parties. Benefiting agencies have included N’Dinawemak – Our Relatives’ Place, Main Street Project, Velma’s House, Astum Api Niikinaahk, and the Bruce Oake Recovery Centre.

“Winnipeg’s community spirit is truly something special. The money raised from the Whiteout Street Parties will go toward tackling important issues like addiction, homelessness, and mental health in our city,” said JP Perron, United Way Winnipeg 2025 Campaign Chair. “Huge thanks to all the fans heading downtown to celebrate—your love for the Jets is making a real, lasting difference. It's been amazing to team up with The Jets and True North on this. Their commitment to the community is inspiring, and I’m so grateful for the positive impact they’re helping create for Winnipeggers.”

The Manitoba government will fund up to $300,000 to support all rounds of the Winnipeg Whiteout Street Parties.

“Our government is excited to help bring the Jets Whiteout Street Parties to downtown Winnipeg for what we hope is a lengthy playoff run. Not only do Whiteout parties benefit downtown businesses and raise money for housing and mental health supports – they’re a fantastic way to come together as a community,” said Premier Wab Kinew. “Whiteout Street Parties are a great, affordable way to experience the atmosphere of playoff hockey.”

“The Jets have fired up the whole city, and I know Winnipeggers can’t wait to pack the streets downtown and cheer them on through the playoffs. The Whiteout is all about showing our passion and pride,” said Mayor Scott Gillingham. “Let’s make some noise and show everyone why Winnipeg is the best hockey city in the league.”

Fans attending playoff games at Canada Life Centre can use their gameday ticket to access the Winnipeg Whiteout Street Parties; a separate ticket will not be needed to access the Street Party before entering Canada Life Centre.

A site map and more information about Winnipeg Whiteout Street Party services and amenities is available at wpgwhiteoutstreetparty.ca. Fans are encouraged to check for updates, including on-sale dates for future games, as each event draws near.

The Winnipeg Whiteout Street Parties first put the passion and enthusiasm of our community on a national stage in 2018. Since then, the Street Parties have attracted more than 170,000 fans.

Download media assets

True North Square Party in the Plaza

Hargrave St. Market will once again host Party in the Plaza at True North Square. Fans can gather beginning three hours before puck drop and can watch the game indoors at Hargrave St. Market and outdoors in True North Square’s plaza, complemented by live entertainment, exciting programming and some of our city's best local food and beverage offerings from the concepts at Hargrave St. Market. Tickets for the Party in the Plaza will be $20 with $5 donated to United Way Winnipeg and will be available through Ticketmaster.

Whiteout Watch Parties Powered by Scotia Perks

The Winnipeg Jets will host Whiteout Watch Parties Powered by Scotia Perks at Canada Life Centre for away games throughout the playoffs, beginning in the First Round. Fans will receive a Jets Whiteout rally towel and can enjoy arena concessions as they watch the game live on the centre hung scoreboard. Mick E. Moose, Benny and the promo team will be on hand to bring energy and prizes and with live cutaways to Canada Life Centre, fans can also share their excitement and represent our city on the national broadcast. Proceeds from every $10 ticket will support the True North Youth Foundation.

Winnipeg Whiteout Hype Tour

Leading up to playoffs, the Winnipeg Jets will bring Whiteout mania direct to fans with a community Hype Tour, including Mick E. Moose, Benny, the Jets Gear trailer and the chance to win Whiteout prizes. Their first stop will be in Steinbach at the Clear Spring Mall on Wednesday, April 9 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Fans can stay tuned to social media @NHLJets to find out where the WPG Whiteout Hype Tour will be headed next.

Whiteout Mania presented by Princess Auto

The Winnipeg Jets are providing a platform to highlight the passion and creativity of fans throughout the playoffs through the Whiteout Mania initiative, presented by Princess Auto. Fans can showcase their fan spirit through Whiteout costumes, home décor, special recipes, cheers, hype songs, or any other unique way they support the Jets for the chance to be featured in Winnipeg Jets content and/or win tickets to a 2025 playoff game. Individuals, classrooms, businesses and teams can enter their best do-it-yourself Whiteout celebration efforts at winnipegjets.com/whiteoutmania. Fans can also visit one of Princess Auto’s three Manitoba locations to pick up a complimentary Whiteout Mania lawn sign, courtesy of Princess Auto. The signs will be available in limited quantities beginning Tuesday, April 15, one per customer with no purchase required.

Winnipeg Jets Deposit Campaign

Fans can still participate in the Season Ticket Member Deposit Campaign for priority access to 2025 playoff tickets. A deposit for a full or half-season Membership for the 2025-26 season provides the additional advantage of guaranteed access to home playoff games this season, along with the benefits of being a Season Ticket Member, including savings and access to exclusive events, experiences, contests and gifts. Playoff tickets traditionally sell out quickly and with this year’s strong Membership renewal and new sales, it is anticipated that less than 1,000 seats will remain for single game sales. More information is available at winnipegjets.com/DEPOSIT.

On-sale dates

Single game tickets for First Round home games at Canada Life Centre will go on sale to the general public Friday, April 11 at noon at winnipegjets.com/TICKETS with game dates and times to be announced.

Tickets for First Round Game 1 and Game 2 Winnipeg Whiteout Street Parties presented by Crown Royal, and Party in the Plaza events at True North Square will go on sale Tuesday, April 15 at noon through Ticketmaster.

Tickets for Watch Parties Powered by Scotia Perks will be available through Ticketmaster with on-sale dates to be announced.

