 Jets statement on the retirement of forward Chaz Lucius

GettyImages-1697763041
By Winnipeg Jets PR
@WpgJetsPR Press Release

WINNIPEG, April 8, 2025 – The following is a statement from the Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club regarding the decision by Chaz Lucius to retire from professional hockey:

“After much discussion and consultation with Chaz, his representatives, and medical professionals, the Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club fully supports his difficult decision to retire. Chaz’s condition and struggles with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS) put him at risk of injury if he continues to play at the professional level, so we understand his choice. We wish Chaz all the best in his efforts to be an advocate for those dealing with EDS and hope for a bright future in front of him.”

