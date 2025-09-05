Eric Comrie answered YOUR questions

Do you believe in aliens?

Now that's a good question, what's an alien though? Is an alien a small microbiome from an outer space? Is it a superior life form coming to get us? I think if there was a superior life form out there they would've already gotten us haha

If the Jets were in an Air Bud situation, which Jet would be the first to volunteer to room with Air Bud on the road?

We've got a lot of dog lovers on team. I have two German Shepherds, Josh has two Golden Retrievers. I'd have to go with Adam Lowry, he loves dogs.

If you had to be stuck in an ice fishing shack for a week with 3 other Jets players, past or present, which 3 are you picking?

I'm not the biggest fisherman, J-mo and Scheifele are my two best friends but they probably wouldn't be happy with me taking them fishing so I'll leave them at home. Helle, Kyle Connor, and Dylan Samberg would definitely want to go fishing for sure

You're stuck on an island and can only bring 3 things with you, what would those 3 things be?

Do I have to provide myself with food? Do I need to bring stuff to hunt or get food? If I did, I'd probably bring a fishing rod or something to survive off of. Probably some sort of shelter and a flint or something to start a fire with. I watch a lot of Alone and people with the fire starters tend to do the best

If I had to bring fun stuff, I'd bring a golf net, golf clubs, and golf ball

How does it feel like being called like a Labrador because of the infectious energy you always bring on camera.

My wife always says if were an animal I'd be a lab or a golden retriever. I just go, go, go. It's funny because I have two German Sheppards.

Hey Eric from a season ticket holder in section 311 row 9. What is something you love about Winnipeg that you haven’t found anywhere else that you have lived?

The community around you. Everyone kinda loves you, the community is just fun and the people are amazing. Also the sun, there's a lot of sunny days out there and you get to see the sun every day. It's cold, but you're getting the sun every day. And I'd love to have that more than gloomy and rainy

Who’s the bigger beauty between you and Bucky? And what’s your favourite topping to put on pizza? Are you on Team Pineapple Belongs on Pizza?

I would definitely say myself!

I am definitely team no Pineapple on pizza. I like a good Neapolitan wood style margarita pizza, that's the foodie in me.

Have you ever tried growing a beard? You look like you are 15!

I have a beard going right now! I don't like it, but my wife likes it.

Do you secretly think that you're better than Helly?

No! Connor Hellebuyck's the best goalie in the world, hands down no questions asked. If not the best player in the world.

What way do you hang the toilet paper roll?

I flip flop, sometimes I go up and sometimes I go down. That might be the craziest thing about me, I like to live on the edge!

Which teammates have been your favorite golf partners?

Josh Morrissey and I are the best golf partners of all time! We've beaten Scheif and his partner sooo many times that he gets so mad at us. We played the day before Josh's wedding and Mark had never been so mad in his life. He still talks about this one shot I hit where he just lost it

