Ehlers, Niederreiter named to Olympic teams

By Jamie Thomas
WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG (June 16, 2025) - Winnipeg Jet forwards Nikolaj Ehlers and Nino Niederreiter will be heading to the Olympics.

The two were among the first six players named to their national teams on Monday for next February's Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, as Ehlers will represent Denmark and Niederreiter will suit up for Switzerland.

Milano Cortina 2026 will be the first Olympic Winter Games to feature NHL players since the 2014 tournament in Sochi, Russia.

Ehlers, 29, has represented Denmark at the IIHF World Championship five times and helped his country upset Canada at the 2025 event in the quarterfinals and finish fourth, the highest ever finish for Denmark.

This will be the second time Niederreiter will represent Switzerland at the Olympics; he played four games at the Sochi Olympics, helping the Swiss get to the Qualification Playoffs, where they lost to Latvia. Niederreiter, 32, has been to nine IIHF World Championships and has four silver medals.

The remainder of the Olympic rosters are expected to be announced by early January 2026. The men’s Olympic hockey tournament begins Feb. 11, 2026, in Milan, Italy, with the gold-medal game concluding play on Feb. 22.

