DeMelo thinks Jets will improve defensively

The Jets slump that started in mid-January could be partially blamed on some defensive problems. But the Ontario product believes that they now know how to work their way out of those types of issues.

“I think so. I think we did rectify it in order to just get into the playoffs. It was a battle. We put ourselves in that spot, but we also dug ourselves out of it a little bit and got in. We won some big games down the stretch and that was because of our defensive game and guys buying in. It’s no fluke that we did it for that long. It was just about trying to find it again,” said DeMelo.

“And this year to try and be consistent. There’s going to be ebbs and flows and maybe we’ll be able to nip it in the bud earlier than we did last year. It’s another year of knowing the systems. Bringing the guys in, you know LA was a great defensive team and those guys know how to play both sides of the puck. I don’t see us having a problem with being able to do it every night.’

The 30-year-old enters his ninth NHL season and is entering the final year of his four-year, 12-million-dollar deal that he signed with the Jets. DeMelo does have experience of dealing with this situation from his time in Ottawa before he was dealt to Winnipeg.

“Good that I guess I went through that four years ago or so and it gave me a little bit of an idea of what it would be like and how your mental state needs to be. You just need to focus on your game and what you can do to help your team every night,” said DeMelo who set career highs in goals, assists and points last season.

“That not only helps the team, but it helps me. That’s all I’m trying to focus on. Having a great camp here, it was great seeing the guys again. Just trying to build off a great individually and as a team last year and just try to up the ante.”

Eventually, DeMelo will be reunited with Josh Morrissey as the team’s top defence pairing but for the time being he has been skating with Declan Chisholm over the first couple days of camp.

“He’s smooth, for sure. Confident with the puck. He’s not shy about making plays and making movers at the blue line. He’s definitely offensively inclined but he’s good with his stick and good at closing. I’m just going to stay on him about being hard in the d-zone, trying to end plays,” said DeMelo.

“I think that’s the biggest thing for a guy trying to break in. Everyone knows what he can do offensively but it’s going to be him winning battles, ending plays in the d-zone that’s really going to make a name for himself. I’ll stay on him hard about that, but he’s just got to play his game, be confident and do what he does.”

As any young defenceman should, Chisholm is taking in all the information the veteran has to offer.

“It’s awesome, he’s such a good player, his got a lot of experience. He’s given me so many little tips out there and especially with the systems, little different (with the Jets),” said Chisholm.

“He’s just given me tips on how not to get on the ozone side and to be on the d side and to move the puck really quick cause it is a fast-paced game and guys are expecting it in full stride. I’m really appreciating all the tips that he’s given me, and I’ve loved it so far playing with him in camp.”