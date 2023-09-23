News Feed

Perfetti ready for latest challenge

Scheifele, Hellebuyck keeping focus on team success

Colby Barlow signs entry-level contract 

Jets set to kickoff camp

Bowness provides clarity on Jets forward lines
Jets announce 2023-24 broadcast schedule

Flames outlast Jets

Jets announce 2023 Training Camp roster and schedule

Jets steal one from Canucks

DiVincentiis thriving 

Jets drop Young Stars Classic opener

Morrissey, Dillon excited for start of training camp

Milic ready for first pro season

Jets Practice Notebook

Jets prospects arrive in Winnipeg
Jets sign defenceman Declan Chisholm to a one-year contract

Adam Lowry named Jets captain

A look ahead to Jets defence and goaltending

A look ahead to Jets defence and goaltending
Our True North 2022-23 Report to the Community

Morrissey enters new season looking to build off career year

DeMelo thinks Jets will improve defensively

Jets defenceman sees lots of reasons for optimism heading into new season

By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

The Winnipeg Jets improved in many areas last season and one of those areas was in the defensive zone.

Head coach Rick Bowness admitted that on Thursday but also said there is room for improvement. Jets defenceman Dylan DeMelo who was part of the d-zone resurgence in 2022-23 sees the same thing with the team as they are preparing for another NHL season.

“For sure. We want to be the best defensive team in the league. That’s our goal. We made great strides last year. There’s always room for improvement. It’s a five-man team out there with regards to trying to get the job done,” said DeMelo after practice today.

“It’s not just the D men, it’s not just the goalie, it’s a total buy-in from everybody. We’re looking to improve our numbers across the board. Defensively, when you play really good defensive hockey you’re always in the game. So, it’s important for us to build off last year.”

Dylan DeMelo speaks with the media

The Jets slump that started in mid-January could be partially blamed on some defensive problems. But the Ontario product believes that they now know how to work their way out of those types of issues.

“I think so. I think we did rectify it in order to just get into the playoffs. It was a battle. We put ourselves in that spot, but we also dug ourselves out of it a little bit and got in. We won some big games down the stretch and that was because of our defensive game and guys buying in. It’s no fluke that we did it for that long. It was just about trying to find it again,” said DeMelo.

“And this year to try and be consistent. There’s going to be ebbs and flows and maybe we’ll be able to nip it in the bud earlier than we did last year. It’s another year of knowing the systems. Bringing the guys in, you know LA was a great defensive team and those guys know how to play both sides of the puck. I don’t see us having a problem with being able to do it every night.’

The 30-year-old enters his ninth NHL season and is entering the final year of his four-year, 12-million-dollar deal that he signed with the Jets. DeMelo does have experience of dealing with this situation from his time in Ottawa before he was dealt to Winnipeg.

“Good that I guess I went through that four years ago or so and it gave me a little bit of an idea of what it would be like and how your mental state needs to be. You just need to focus on your game and what you can do to help your team every night,” said DeMelo who set career highs in goals, assists and points last season.

“That not only helps the team, but it helps me. That’s all I’m trying to focus on. Having a great camp here, it was great seeing the guys again. Just trying to build off a great individually and as a team last year and just try to up the ante.”

Eventually, DeMelo will be reunited with Josh Morrissey as the team’s top defence pairing but for the time being he has been skating with Declan Chisholm over the first couple days of camp.

“He’s smooth, for sure. Confident with the puck. He’s not shy about making plays and making movers at the blue line. He’s definitely offensively inclined but he’s good with his stick and good at closing. I’m just going to stay on him about being hard in the d-zone, trying to end plays,” said DeMelo.

“I think that’s the biggest thing for a guy trying to break in. Everyone knows what he can do offensively but it’s going to be him winning battles, ending plays in the d-zone that’s really going to make a name for himself. I’ll stay on him hard about that, but he’s just got to play his game, be confident and do what he does.”

As any young defenceman should, Chisholm is taking in all the information the veteran has to offer.

“It’s awesome, he’s such a good player, his got a lot of experience. He’s given me so many little tips out there and especially with the systems, little different (with the Jets),” said Chisholm.

“He’s just given me tips on how not to get on the ozone side and to be on the d side and to move the puck really quick cause it is a fast-paced game and guys are expecting it in full stride. I’m really appreciating all the tips that he’s given me, and I’ve loved it so far playing with him in camp.”

Declan Chisholm speaks with the media

Chisholm just signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Jets earlier this month. He is coming off a tremendous year with the Manitoba Moose in the American Hockey League. The 2018 draft pick feels there is an opportunity to stick with the Jets entering this season.

Yeah, I feel like there is more hope this year. I have some experience in the AHL now, I did really well last year, on my second contract now and I think the mentality now is come in and make the team,” said Chisholm.

“Hopefully that’s what happens, do my best out there, treat it like every other camp. I’m coming into every camp doing my best, working my hardest. I think I’m treating it the same, but I think there’s more hope.”

Chisholm was fifth on the Moose in scoring last season with a career best 43 points in 59 games. He said that his decision making and confidence with the puck were the areas where he improved most.

“I mean every year I get more confident, and I think this game is 80-90 per cent confidence. Especially if you build that skill set at a young age and work hard towards it,” said Chisholm.

“I think using that confidence is a huge factor out there because then you are just making plays quicker, you are not second guessing anything, bobbling pucks and I think it just makes your game more smooth.”

ICE CHIPS

Nikolaj Ehlers and Colby Barlow did not skate on Friday. Bowness said that Ehlers likely won’t skate on Saturday and that Barlow has the flu. The 2023 first round pick could skate with the extras on Saturday if he is feeling better.

