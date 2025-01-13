Connor Hellebuyck named NHL’s First Star of the Week

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets, in conjunction with the National Hockey League, today announced that goaltender Connor Hellebuyck has been named the NHL's First Star of the Week for the week ending Jan. 12.

Hellebuyck, 31, began the week with a 26-save win over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday to become the third-fastest goaltender (538 games) to earn 300 NHL victories. On Saturday, the reigning Vezina Trophy winner stopped all 22 shots in Winnipeg’s 3-0 shutout win over the Colorado Avalanche. Hellebuyck reached six shutouts in 2024-25 to tie his own franchise record for most in a season. It was also his 43rd career shutout to tie Craig Anderson for the third-most shutouts by an American-born goaltender in NHL history. Hellebuyck finished the week 2-0-0 with a shutout, a 1.00 goals-against average and a .960 save percentage.

Hellebuyck won his second Vezina Trophy and his first William Jennings trophy last season and he was also named to the NHL’s First All-Star Team. The Commerce, Mich. native leads NHL goaltenders in wins (26), shutouts (6) and games played (34), while his GAA (2.02), and SV% (.928) are the best among goalies with more than 15 games played.

This is the third time this season and the seventh time in his career that Hellebuyck has been selected in the NHL’s Three Stars of the Week. Hellebuyck is the fourth Jets weekly selection in 2024-25, while he was the Third Star of the Month for November and Kyle Connor was the Second Star of the Month for October.