Connor Hellebuyck named NHL’s First Star of the Week

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets, in conjunction with the National Hockey League, today announced that goaltender Connor Hellebuyck has been named the NHL's First Star of the Week for the week ending Nov. 10.

Hellebuyck, 31, began the week with a 21-save shutout in a 3-0 win over the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday. On Thursday, the reigning Vezina Trophy winner stopped all 35 shots in Winnipeg’s 1-0 shutout victory against Colorado to earn the 40th shutout of his career. He also posted consecutive shutouts for the first time in his NHL career. Finally, Hellebuyck stopped 32-of-33 shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Dallas Stars. In that game, he also set the franchise record for the longest shutout streak (191:47). Hellebuyck finished the week a perfect 3-0-0 with a pair of shutouts, a 0.33 goals-against average and a .989 save percentage.

Hellebuyck won his second Vezina Trophy and his first William Jennings trophy last season and he was also named to the NHL’s First All-Star Team. The Commerce, Mich. native leads NHL goaltenders in wins (11), shutouts (3), while his GAA (1.85), and SV% (.935) are best among goalies with more than five games played. Hellebuyck has helped Winnipeg become the first club in NHL history to win 14 of their first 15 games.

This is the second time this season and the sixth time in his career that Hellebuyck has been selected in the NHL’s Three Stars of the Week. He is the second Jets weekly selection in 2024-25, while Kyle Connor was also the Second Star for the Month of October.