Cheveldayoff sees opportunity for Jets' young players

WINNIPEG – If there was ever a reminder that July 1 is only the opening of the National Hockey League’s free agency period, the constant buzzing Kevin Cheveldayoff felt in his pocket from his phone was the latest piece of evidence.
The Winnipeg Jets general manager got two goaltenders under contract on Monday – Eric Comrie on a two-year deal with an average annual value of $825,000, and Kaapo Kahkonen on a one-year contract carrying an AAV of $1 million – but the work isn’t done yet.
“Don’t think that sitting here today is where we’re going to be at,” Cheveldayoff said.
“There is always going to be moving parts up until training camp and beyond.”
The other piece of business that Cheveldayoff and the Jets completed was the process of buying out the contract of defenceman Nate Schmidt. The 32-year-old had 13 goals and 55 points in three seasons with the Jets and was a popular teammate in the room, even when the veteran was in and out of the line-up down the stretch.
“I want to extend my gratitude and appreciation to Nate and what he brought to our organization. When we made the trade for Nate, he had the opportunity to have a no-trade in his contract and he waived it to come here,” said Cheveldayoff.
“For us, it was a tough decision, but we wanted to open up some opportunities within the organization for some of the players that have been here. Even more so, I didn’t want to put Nate through the situation as a veteran guy getting scratched. It just wasn’t right.”