Canada Life Centre will welcome its 20 millionth guest Friday, Oct. 18 at Jets’ Hellebuyck Night

Winnipeg - Canada Life Centre will welcome its 20 millionth guest Friday, Oct.18 when the Jets host the San Jose Sharks for Hellebuyck Night.

True North will celebrate the occasion by awarding an exciting prize to the lucky fan who scans into the arena as the 20 millionth guest at the Oct. 18 Winnipeg Jets game:

Winnipeg Jets VIP Experience

$1,000 credit to be used at Jets Gear and Canada Life Centre concessions

Two tickets to a Canada Life Centre concert or game of choice

One-of-a-kind 20 millionth fan Winnipeg Jets jersey

This milestone aptly comes during Canada Life Centre’s 20th anniversary season. The venue’s anniversary date is officially recognized Nov. 16, which marks the showcase concert “Northern Lights Northern Stars” that christened the new downtown arena in 2004.

The Oct. 18 game also celebrates the Jets’ reigning Vezina and Jenning Trophy-winning netminder Connor Hellebuyck. The first 5,000 fans will receive a limited edition Hellebuyck pennant and fans will have a chance to see the trophies up close and take photos.

Further celebration of the arena’s 20th anniversary, and our community who made it possible to reach this milestone, will take place at Canada Life Centre’s 20th Anniversary Celebration game Tuesday, Nov.19 at 7 p.m. The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a commemorative 20th anniversary coin.

Tickets for Hellebuyck Night and Canada Life Centre 20th Anniversary Celebration games are available at winnipegjets.com/tickets.