BLOG: Yager set to begin pro career 

WINNIPEG – After a fantastic career in major junior hockey, Brayden Yager is set to begin another journey.

His pro hockey career.

“It’s awesome,” said Yager following a skate with his fellow Jets rookies on Wednesday.

“Obviously, you look forward to this moment as a young kid and finally, you’re going into the season where you’re starting to play pro is pretty cool and I’m ready for it.”

Yager, who was traded to the Jets from the Penguins just over a year ago, will not just be happy to be at Jets training camp when it opens a week from today, he has bigger plans than that.

"For me, I want to make the NHL. I know the situation of the team. Obviously, they've got a great team, lots of great players,” said Yager.

“But I'm 20 years old now and I'm turning pro too so I've got to fight for a job too. So yeah, that's the goal coming into camp. I want to earn a spot on the team. That's all there really is to say. I want to earn a spot on the team."

The Saskatoon product will be one of the key offensive pieces for the Jets rookies when they travel to Montreal this weekend for the 2025 Prospect Showdown. Yager skated with Nikita Chibrikov and Fabian Wagner on Wednesday, both his wingers played for the Manitoba Moose last season.

“Obviously, two really good players, who have a year or two of pro experience already and that’s something that can only help me. It’s tough to have chemistry right off the bat, but that’s the whole point of having a couple of skates and practices before we head out there,” said Yager.

“Two easy-going guys and I’m sure we’ll do our best to develop a little bit of chemistry before getting there (to Montreal).”

Moose head coach Mark Morrison will be behind the bench this weekend for the Jets rookies, he got a good look at Yager at the 2024 Young Stars Classic in Penticton last year.

“Yeah, I mean, he's obviously a smart hockey player. He's got all sorts of skill, we're gonna just see what he does here in camp,” said Morrison.

“He's a good player, there's no question about it, I think we've seen him on the ice. He controls the puck well, he makes great plays.”

These rookie camps are nothing new for Yager as this is the third time he has gone through this type of situation, his first coming in 2023, when he was drafted in the first round by the Pittsburgh Penguins. That fall, he got to be around Sidney Crosby, a three-time Stanley Cup winner. The 20-year-old will now get a chance to take in some of the wisdom from another three-time winner, Jonathan Toews.

“For sure. I got to shake his hand and meet him briefly the other day, just grabbing food. Obviously, a great guy. For me, it was always Jonathan Toews and Sidney Crosby. Just the 200-foot game and the leadership,” said Yager.

“I’ve been fortunate enough, where I got drafted in Pittsburgh, I got to be around Sid and now I’ve got the chance to be around Jonathan Toews. It’s a pretty cool opportunity and I’ll try to hang around him as much as I can during camp and learn as much as I can, for sure.”