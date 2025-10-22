BLOG: Where Membership Meets Memories

The puck may have dropped on the Jets’ 15th anniversary season, but it’s not too late for fans to enhance their fandom as a Winnipeg Jets Season Ticket Member in 2025-26.

_MG_0028
By True North Sports + Entertainment
Press Release

While Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor and a deep lineup of stars and playmakers are on the ice bringing fans moments, memories – and even miracles, there’s another playmaker on the bench coming in with the apple to help Jets Season Ticket Members uniquely connect with the team off the ice as well.

Heather Hill’s official title of Sr. Manager, Ticket Services doesn’t paint the full picture of the memories she’s helped to make for Winnipeg Jets Season Ticket Members, or the relationships she’s fostered with them since the Jets’ return in 2011 – and even before that during her time with the Manitoba Moose. With her work to surprise and delight Members through planning and executing many of the events and experiences exclusive to Membership, a title like Memory Maker could be more apt.

“I love to show our Members that they matter and give them something special through our events and experiences,” she said, notorious for bringing a personal touch to all her Member initiatives and interactions. “The best thing is that Members leave with smiles on their faces and we know the experience they had is something they’ll remember for a long time.”

The puck may have dropped on the Jets’ 15th anniversary season but it’s not too late for fans to enhance their fandom as a Winnipeg Jets Season Ticket Member in 2025-26.

Not only does Membership put fans in the game for more live on-ice thrills, raw reactions and history-making plays, Half, Quarter or pro-rated Full Season Ticket Membership brings exclusive extras, including experiences and events, behind-the-scenes access, contests, discounts and more.

Image (4)

Hill manages the logistics of Member contesting (exclusive contests available to Members through the Winnipeg Jets App) and gifting and works to conceptualize new and exciting events as well as run signature events, always looking to build on their success year after year.

“We are always looking for new and unique ways to engage our Members, so it’s really fulfilling to put new ideas into production with the help of other True North departments.”

This year, that includes new away-game Trivia Watch Parties, adding to returning signature Member events like the Photo on the Ice, Draft Party, Playoff Pre-game Parties and Paint the Rink.

“It’s an annual tradition for many Members to use this on-ice picture as their family Christmas card. This one is really fun for me too because I channel my inner director and work with them to suggest creative poses they could do on the ice,” she said, laughing.

Hill always gets joy from seeing how these experiences truly impact fans.

IMG_1404

“I love to get to know our Members, so season after season, these events are always highlights for me too. It doesn’t take the biggest prize to bring delight – something as simple as winning an autographed jersey or being on ice level can be such an exciting experience,” she said.

Members have already enjoyed unique gameday participation opportunities through dressing room tours, the pre-season Member Appreciation Game, two Fly with the Team trips and a Player Skate – but there’s more to come.

“Our Members are some of the Jets’ biggest fans,” Hill stated. “These experiences mean a lot and make them feel more connected to the team – we just want to give them those little extras, show our appreciation and help them make even more memories as a fan.”

Explore the benefits of Winnipeg Jets Season Ticket Membership and packages for the Jets 15th anniversary season now Season Ticket Memberships | Winnipeg Jets.

News Feed

THREE THINGS: Toews scores first goal as a Jet in win

PROJECTED LINEUP: Jets at Flames

GAMEDAY: Jets at Flames

THREE THINGS: Scheifele becomes Jets all-time points leader

PROJECTED LINEUP: Predators at Jets

GAMEDAY: Predators at Jets

THREE THINGS: Scheifele pulls even with Wheeler

PROJECTED LINEUP: Jets at Flyers

GAMEDAY: Jets at Flyers

BLOG: Hitting the ice in Philadelphia

RELEASE: Jets Town Takeover returns to celebrate rural fans

BLOG: PK off to great start

Jets host Child Advocacy Night Oct. 18 in support of Toba Centre

THREE THINGS: Comrie and secondary scoring help Jets win

GAMEDAY: Jets at Islanders

THREE THINGS - Scheifele scores twice, leads Jets past Kings

PROJECTED LINEUP: Kings at Jets

GAMEDAY: Kings at Jets