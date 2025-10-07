BLOG - Toews status for opening night still unclear

Another veteran forward who is adapting a new system and linemates is Gustav Nyquist who is almost three weeks into being a Jet.

Yeah, It's been a great camp. I thought we've all worked out hard throughout here, nailing some things down in our system, and just trying to get used to that,” said Nyquist.

“So, it's been a good camp. But kind of, I think everyone's ready to go here for Thursday, to get it started.”

Injuries have given Nyquist a variety of people to mesh with and now with Cole Perfetti on injured reserve to start the season, the 36-year-old is working with youngster Nikita Chibrikov on the other wing.

“I mean, lots of speed, skill, It's been two practices, but you can see what he can bring offensively out there,” said Nyquist.

“And now it's just a matter of trying to go out there and execute and find some chemistry between the three of us.”

The Jets continued to work on special teams and without Perfetti changes have been made to the first power play unit as Alex Iafallo jumps into Perfetti’s spot with Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor, Gabriel Vilardi and Josh Morrissey. A spot that Iafallo is more than capable of handling considering he’s been there before.

“He’s good at the bumper position. Excuse me, it’s not the bumper, it’s the pop position. Our power play coach will get mad at me. He’s really good at getting over for support, being the outlet, high tips. Making himself available,” said Arniel.

“He did that extremely well with that second unit at times last year. So, he’s real good at his details. It might change a little bit how much PK he gets. We’re going to start that way. We were really hoping that Fetts would be the guy, but it is what it is. We’ve got to move forward.”