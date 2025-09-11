BLOG: Toews fitting right in

WINNIPEG – As a homegrown product with three Stanley Cups, two Olympic gold medals, and numerous other awards on his hockey resume, one might think it would be easy for Jonathan Toews to blend into a new room right away.

He doesn't look at it that way. After all, the Winnipeg Jets will be just the second National Hockey League team he's suited up for, with all the 1,067 regular season games and 137 Stanley Cup playoff games coming with the Chicago Blackhawks.

So he's taking things slowly, but the early returns are incredibly positive - on and off the ice.

“In a way you want to show your respect, especially to the veteran guys in the room that set the tone and the example for this team every day,” said Toews following Thursday’s one-hour skate at hockey for all centre. “I got here last week and there were four or five of us and basically everyone started rolling in this week and we’re still almost a week away from camp. It’s been a lot of fun slowly getting to know guys.”

The 37-year-old has made an impression. Teammates like Luke Schenn and Morgan Barron – both of whom have skated with Toews numerous times ahead of training camp’s official start next week – have given Toews credit for the work he’s put in to be ready for his first National Hockey League training camp since September 2022.

It has been a long two years for Toews, but he feels some things are coming back quickly.

“It’s been a long time and, in a way too, it feels like the last couple years have gone by in the blink of an eye. It’s almost like sometimes you don’t even remember what skate you put on first,” he laughed. “It feels good to be on the ice, you do a lot of 3-on-3 and small area stuff where you don’t have a lot of space. Those are the situations where you kind of get a little bit hasty, a little bit excited, and make a play that you wouldn’t have made if you were slowing things down and being a little bit more patient.”