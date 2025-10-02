BLOG: Toews day-to-day

In Toews place on the second line was Vlad Namestnikov between Gustav Nyquist and Cole Perfetti. Namestnikov has played with Perfetti before so there is familiarity there and another reason why the Russian forward is so valuable to the Jets. Arniel has multiple forwards that can move up and down the lineup.

“We've seen it over the last couple of years, like Al (Iafallo) jumping up, he went from our fourth line to our first line, different times,” said Arniel

“Vladdy’s been able to go wing, center. We've got, we've got a few guys now that within our roster that can do that. So, it helps me as a coach.”

The Jets are lucky that Namestnikov is ok after he was driven into the boards by Yakov Trenin on Tuesday night. The 32-year-old wouldn’t comment on that hit but was willing to discuss his versatility.

“I said it before, I'll play whatever position, whatever line they need me on,” said Namestnikov.

“I'll go out there and do my best. I think we are all ready to go.”

After a scare Monday morning, Connor Hellebuyck played Tuesday night against the Wild and was back on the ice with his teammates on Thursday. He is expected to start tomorrow against Calgary and shared the reason why he left the ice early at the start of the week.

“Well, I had a rib out of place. All I need to do is get a good back crack, and no one could do it here, so I had to get off the ice,” said Hellebuyck.

“It was skeletal so I couldn't really move I went to tell the chiro, and he put me back in place in like five minutes and I was back here just as practice was ending.”

Hellebuyck made 16 saves against the Wild and said he was getting some of the rust out since he hadn’t played in a game since May.

“Getting sick of practicing all the time, and wanted to get some game action,” said Hellebuyck.

“And now it's kind of falling into that season routine. We have another game Friday, and, you know, them prepping for game one.”

Game one against the Dallas Stars comes six days after the Jets will play that final preseason contest in Calgary, that is a long time for someone like Hellebuyck who enjoys playing a lot.

But, you know, training camps hard, grueling. He wants some guys to heal up a little bit, so completely understand the time being,” said Hellebuyck.

“And I think in the long run, it helps. In the short term, you think ‘I want to play and just let me play,’ but it’s good.”