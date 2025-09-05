BLOG: Schenn impressed with Jets off-season additions

Schenn: "It’s going to be great to get everyone back together."

GettyImages-2212753978
By Jamie Thomas
WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG – No matter what level hockey players are at, familiarity remains important.

Luke Schenn enters his 18th season in the National Hockey League and first full season with the Jets after being traded to Winnipeg before the trade deadline. Schenn played 15 regular season contests and added 11 more playoff games to his resume. Not only does he have more comfort with his teammates and coaches, his family will be with him as well.

“First and foremost, everyone was super welcoming last year and (helped) me fit right in. I just came here solo by myself last year, without my family and this year, I’ve got my family here - which is a huge positive for us and personally,” said Schenn after an hour-long skate at hockey for all centre.

“That’s a big step. But on top of that, just the familiarity with everyone around here and knowing what the expectations are and how the organization is run. It’s more of a seamless transition, rather than being the new guy or the new kid in class.”

Luke Schenn on being settled in Winnipeg, the addition of Toews, and more.

As excited as fans were last season when the Jets brought in Schenn, one of the newest acquisitions, Jonathan Toews has this city buzzing on and off the ice. The 35-year-old defenceman was also thrilled with a couple other signings the team made.

“In every off-season, every organization goes through changes and we’re no different. You lose a couple of guys in free agency, and you gain a couple awesome veteran players who have won Stanley Cups before, with Toews coming in. I got the chance to skate with him yesterday and he looks incredible. He’s still got it, for sure. In my opinion,” said Schenn.

“It’s going to be exciting for everyone around here to watch him again. Then a couple of familiar faces. I played with Tanner Pearson in Vancouver and in LA, so another familiar guy. And then, Gus Nyquist, who I played with in Nashville. It’s been a positive off-season for the organization here and it’s going to be great to get everyone back together.”

Toews will be back next week along with many other veterans who will be arriving in the Manitoba capital with training camp less than two weeks away. Schenn feels that the three-time Stanley Cup winner will help the Jets in many ways in their pursuit of the franchise’s first championship.

“He probably wouldn’t even have to say a word the entire year, just his presence, walking around and being here would be enough. But when you’ve got three (Stanley) Cups and the resume he has, in terms of being a captain for so long in the league, being a winner, playing for Hockey Canada internationally. You name it, he’s got the resume you dream of as a kid for sure. For him to come back, with everything he’s gone through personally and to give it a go in his hometown here, it’s going to be such a positive for every player in this room and the organization and just the city of Winnipeg as a whole,” said Schenn.

“I was probably just as excited as probably every fan here when I saw the signing. I played against him lots over the years and got to know him a little bit. I have a lot of buddies who played with him in Chicago. It’s pretty awesome that he chose to come to Winnipeg and everyone is excited to have him.”

