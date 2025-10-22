BLOG: Morrissey moves past Buff

WINNIPEG – Another game, another milestone for Winnipeg Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey.

The Calgary product moved past Dustin Byfuglien into top spot for assists by a defenceman in franchise history on Monday in the Jets 2-1 win in Calgary. Byfuglien was Morrissey’s first defence partner when he came to the NHL.

"Just so much admiration for him, so much respect for him, very thankful for his mentorship,” said Morrissey after practice at hockey for all centre on Wednesday.

“I guess, early on, and how many things I learned from him, I'm not sure I ever thought I would pass him in something, but yeah, it's pretty cool.”

Morrissey and the Jets are off to a 5-1 start to the season which must be looked upon as impressive considering they are missing Adam Lowry, Dylan Samberg and Cole Perfetti and have a bunch of new faces in the lineup.

“Yeah, I think we've talked all through training camp and the start of the year about our depth. I think we've got something that's a real strength of our organization, our team, guys that can come in and fill some big roles,” said Morrissey.

“And obviously we've got really good players out of our lineup, but if you look at our overall game, our power play, penalty kill, goaltending has been really good, and our five-on-five game, I think we have room to improve but there is still a lot of positives there.”