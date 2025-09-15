BLOG: Morrissey and Hellebuyck focused on process

Morrissey: "The focus is having a great training camp and getting off to a great start"

MorrisseyGT
By Mitchell Clinton
WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG – Before the Winnipeg Jets Golf Classic presented by Canada Life even began, Josh Morrissey was already a winner.

The 30-year-old defenceman edged out long-time friend and teammate – and fellow Team Canada Olympic Orientation invitee – Mark Scheifele in the putting contest held the night before the event.

“It was a true underdog story. It was the stuff of legend,” Morrissey said sarcastically on Monday. “My wallet took a beating this summer on the course, until my putting finally showed when it mattered most. Scheifele went for a few hole in one opportunities and kind of handed it to me, it was fun.”

This year’s tournament was a scramble format which saw players paired up with members of the community for a breezy challenge at St. Charles Country Club.

“(I’m) a way better fisherman. Way better. I put way more time in on the water,” laughed Connor Hellebuyck, who arrived in Winnipeg a couple days ago after being the team’s representative at the National Hockey League’s Player Media Tour in Las Vegas.

“Catching up with everyone is nice,” said Hellebuyck. “This allows me to see everyone in the same area. Not only that, I get to talk to some interesting people that really look forward to this tournament. So, it kind of goes back to how close this community gets - and things like this help that.”

Fresh off winning his first Hart Trophy – the first goaltender to do so since Carey Price in 2015, and just the fourth overall since 1967-68 – Hellebuyck’s mind is on what’s ahead with training camp officially starting with physicals on Wednesday.

“I’m going to wipe all expectations of what happened last year and go in with an open mind and continue to build my game the way I want to build it,” said Hellebuyck, who also added his third Vezina Trophy and second William Jennings Trophy to his resume in 2024-25.

HellebuyckGT

No matter how the prior season ended, every team starts back at square one when the regular season begins. While many of the faces in the Winnipeg room are the same as the group that produced the club’s first Presidents’ Trophy, there are new faces.

Gustav Nyquist, Tanner Pearson, Cole Koepke, and – of course- local product Jonathan Toews are all looking to help the Jets take the next step as a group.

“I think we might have more depth than ever in this organization,” said Morrissey. “There’s really just a sense of excitement. Everybody looks good. It’s a fun time of year. Keep trying to take those next steps as a group. That’s the ultimate goal here as we get started.”

Team success is paramount for these athletes, but there is also an excitement about returning to the Olympics in February. The last time NHLers participated was back in 2014, when Morrissey was watching – now teammate – Toews and Canada bring home the gold.

The opportunity to add the word ‘Olympian’ to his resume is one that excites Morrissey, especially after his experience at the 4 Nations Face-Off last season.

“I think right now the focus is having a great training camp and getting off to a great start as a team and individually, but ultimately, for sure, it’s a huge goal of mine to play on that team and have a chance to represent Canada at the Olympics,” he said. “2010, 2014, even back to 02, kind of remember where I was when some of those moments occurred. Hope to have that chance. The camp this summer was great to re-connect with guys from Four Nations and get to know a couple guys I maybe didn’t know so well also.”

So just like professional golfers take each individual swing as it comes and focus on their process, the same can be said for professional hockey players. It may be enticing to think a number of months down the road, but the process is critical and the journey is, perhaps, even more important.

And that’s where experience comes in.

“My path from now until getting in-season ready is just laid out ahead of me. I know exactly what I need to do and how to get there,” said Hellebuyck. “Just the stress on the mind, that’s what the experience kind of takes away. I’m less stressed now and I’m very focused and motivated for what I’ve already done before. So I’ve just got to continue to fall back into that line and keep putting my best foot forward, really.”

