BLOG: Morrissey and Hellebuyck focused on process

WINNIPEG – Before the Winnipeg Jets Golf Classic presented by Canada Life even began, Josh Morrissey was already a winner.

The 30-year-old defenceman edged out long-time friend and teammate – and fellow Team Canada Olympic Orientation invitee – Mark Scheifele in the putting contest held the night before the event.

“It was a true underdog story. It was the stuff of legend,” Morrissey said sarcastically on Monday. “My wallet took a beating this summer on the course, until my putting finally showed when it mattered most. Scheifele went for a few hole in one opportunities and kind of handed it to me, it was fun.”

This year’s tournament was a scramble format which saw players paired up with members of the community for a breezy challenge at St. Charles Country Club.

“(I’m) a way better fisherman. Way better. I put way more time in on the water,” laughed Connor Hellebuyck, who arrived in Winnipeg a couple days ago after being the team’s representative at the National Hockey League’s Player Media Tour in Las Vegas.

“Catching up with everyone is nice,” said Hellebuyck. “This allows me to see everyone in the same area. Not only that, I get to talk to some interesting people that really look forward to this tournament. So, it kind of goes back to how close this community gets - and things like this help that.”

Fresh off winning his first Hart Trophy – the first goaltender to do so since Carey Price in 2015, and just the fourth overall since 1967-68 – Hellebuyck’s mind is on what’s ahead with training camp officially starting with physicals on Wednesday.

“I’m going to wipe all expectations of what happened last year and go in with an open mind and continue to build my game the way I want to build it,” said Hellebuyck, who also added his third Vezina Trophy and second William Jennings Trophy to his resume in 2024-25.