BLOG: Lowry remaining patient

WINNIPEG – Jets fans are used to seeing Adam Lowry put his body on the line night after night.
They will have to wait longer than usual to start the season as the captain continues to rehab from offseason hip surgery.
“Yeah, good. Super happy with how it’s feeling and where it’s at. Obviously, a ways to go,” said Lowry.
“My job is to push myself every day, try to do the right things to make sure that when I get back, I’m ready to go and feeling good. It’s nice to be back on the ice. It feels like another milestone, another step closer to my return.”
The 32-year-old had surgery just a week and a half after the Jets were eliminated in six games by the Dallas Stars back in May, Lowry said that his target date for a return to the lineup is end of October or the start of November.
“It’s not one of those things that you constantly have to manage. Making sure I’m strong, making sure I’m in good shape. I feel really good. I was really happy with the outcome of the surgery, I’m really happy with where the rehab’s been,” said Lowry.
“It’s nice to have a goal in mind, but those things can change. Every day we’ll just see how my body responds to different stressors and kind of gauge it, listen to the medical staff, listen to the strength coaches.”