BLOG: Jets on the ice

Jets will open training camp on September 18

By Jamie Thomas
WINNIPEG – Hockey season is just around the corner.

One of the newest Jets, Jonathan Toews hit the ice on Tuesday morning at hockey for all centre in preparation for his first season with his hometown team.

Toews was joined by Tanner Pearson, Nikita Chibrikov, Dylan DeMelo and Haydn Fleury for the hour-long skate.

Training camp will begin on September 18 and the Jets will open their preseason schedule on September 21 when they travel to St. Paul to take on the Minnesota Wild.

