BLOG: Hockey is for everyone

Elder Albert McLeod will be honoured at the Jets' Pride Game on November 1

By: Christina Klysh

Growing up in northern Manitoba, Elder Albert McLeod witnessed many 2-Spirit youth struggling with their mental health.

“Many of my childhood 2-Spirit friends committed suicide when they were teenagers,” said McLeod.

His personal experiences and work as a human rights and 2SLGBTQ+ advocate led him to co-writing Between the Pipes, a young adult graphic novel that explores toxic masculinity and homophobia from the perspective of an Indigenous teen.

“Our primary objective is to address youth suicidal ideation and prevent suicides,” said McLeod.

Between the Pipes follows Chase, a 13-year-old Indigenous goalie who is learning about his sexuality while facing homophobia from his teammates. Chase navigates this stressful situation with guidance from an Elder and 2-Spirit mentor.

“I want readers to understand that there are healthy, strong people in the community who accept and support 2-Spirit people despite the homophobic and transphobic attitudes,” said McLeod. “2-Spirit inclusion predates colonialism and is a cultural practice and imperative.”

Along with being an author, McLeod is one of the founders of 2-Spirited People of Manitoba, was the director of the Manitoba Aboriginal AIDS Task Force and helped produce the MMIWG and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan. He is also an artist, specializing in beadwork, Indigenous regalia-making and leather crafts, and was on the team that recently won an international competition to design the 2SLGBTQI+ National Monument in Ottawa. He is now aconsultant specializing in Indigenous peoples, 2-Spirit re-emergence, cultural reclamation, and cross-cultural training.

McLeod will be honoured at the Winnipeg Jets’ Pride Game on Nov. 1. Part of the league-wide NHL Unites initiative, the game will celebrate inclusivity and authenticity while honouring individuals and organizations making a difference in Manitoba’s 2SLGBTQ+ community.

“I hope it encourages 2-Spirit people to see professional sports organizations as allies in the fight against homophobia and transphobia,” said McLeod on what kind of impact he hopes the game will make on 2SLGBTQ+ hockey fans and players. “Participating in sports is healthy, it's a right, and it is also a viable career choice.”

