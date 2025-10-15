BLOG: Hitting the ice in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA – Depth is vital to a team’s success in the National Hockey League. Inevitably, every squad will go through a run of injuries that requires players to move up in the line-up, contribute on special teams, and find ways to win.

It’s become apparent that the first test of the Winnipeg Jets’ roster depth is coming now.

“We’ve talked about our depth being very important, but man oh man we didn’t want it to be (tested) this quick,” head coach Scott Arniel said before giving his team’s personnel credit for stepping up on Long Island. “When they can be productive and help on the offensive side of things, that’s a real good sign.”

The Jets knew going into season they’d be without the services of captain Adam Lowry as he recovered from hip surgery in May.

But preseason injuries to defenceman Dylan Samberg and forward Cole Perfetti have pushed that depth even further. Add to that the fact that the Jets have had two skaters – Haydn Fleury and Cole Koepke – unable to finish games against Los Angeles and New York respectively, and that makes the team’s ability to get contributions all throughout the line-up even more crucial.

Fleury and Koepke skated in Thursday’s practice at Xfinity Mobile Arena as they work their way back from blocked shots in the last two Jets wins. Their availability for the road trip finale against the Philadelphia Flyers is up in the air.

The Jets (2-1-0) held a 35-minute skate at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Wednesday, and Arniel had a clear goal for his team’s session.

“There were some things that we talked about. The Islanders game, things that carried over from the first three games, our play without the puck, rush chances – who has who – just a couple of those things,” Arniel said. “Seeing some different things some guys maybe haven’t see as much – teams going three high, going with different looks off it, switches that are happening, D that are very active like we saw with the Islanders. Just things that you can’t always replicate in practice, but we went over it and walked over some of that stuff.”

The coaching staff will spend the rest of the day diving into the video from Philadelphhia’s 1-1-1 start to the season, including their 5-2 win over the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers to open a three-game home stand.

“I’m sure there will be subtle changes that we’ll see,” said Arniel, referencing Philadelphia’s new head coach in Rick Tocchet. “Offensively, (he) has a lot of ideas and strategies, also power play that he has a hand in.”