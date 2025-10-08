BLOG: Connor happy to get extension done before season

Connor: "There was never any scenario where I could see myself going somewhere else."

IMG_7909
By Jamie Thomas
WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG – The only thing that could be bigger news than the Winnipeg Jets season opener coming on Thursday would be the confirmation of Kyle Connor’s contract extension.

At 8:45 am CT, the Jets announced that Connor had indeed inked an eight-year extension with an AAV of 12 million dollars.

Now heading into Thursday’s game with Dallas, there will not be any type of distraction with regards to the 28-year-old’s future in Winnipeg.

“I’ve had it before where - in my last deal before this one, the extension for seven years - I played throughout the whole year and had no problem. I feel like I do a good job of putting that to the side,” said Connor.

“We also realized the urgency of what needed to be done here and I’m super happy that we were able to get it (done) before the season.”

The Jets organization has really stood by the fact that they are not just a team, but a family and Connor’s family had a tremendous reaction to the news with stick taps on the ice during practice at hockey for all centre.

“Everybody respects each other and it’s a family in this room. It was awesome to feel that love and appreciation from the teammates,” said Connor.

“These guys in the room couldn’t be happier. It just means a lot to be a teammate of those guys.”

Head coach Scott Arniel made the announcement preceding the stick taps.

“I said ‘We have some very big news; [Nikita Chibrikov] just signed a two-year extension.’ That got a good giggle, and I said he took less so we could get Kyle signed,” laughed Arniel.

“Then we just congratulated Kyle.”

One of Connor’s teammates is Mark Scheifele who has been alongside Connor for his entire NHL career. The two stars along with Gabriel Vilardi are one of the best line’s in the NHL. Scheifele was asked if there was any concern that Connor might not sign an extension.

“You never know. You never try to get at anyone's business. All you want is that is the best for your friends and your teammates,” said Scheifele.

“And I was hoping they were going to get it done. So just tried to stay away as much as I could and hope it got done. And obviously it did.”

Connor was drafted 17th overall in 2015, one of the best drafts in franchise history. Before the 2017-18 season started, he had been sent down to the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League. Connor scored three goals in four games and an injury to veteran forward Mathieu Perreault opened the door for him in the NHL and he hasn’t looked back.

Connor is 16 goals shy of 300 in his career and is one of the top goal scorers in the league. If he decided to test the free agent market, teams would have been knocking down his door to get him to join them. In the end, Connor said there was no scenario where he could see himself anywhere else.

“This team, these guys here and this organization has been nothing but top notch,” said Connor.

“And like I said earlier, just giving you every chance you can to succeed and all the tools and I wouldn't want to try to win a Stanley Cup with another group of players in an organization. So, once you really start thinking about it, there's no other place.”

ICE CHIPS

Jonathan Toews had another solid day of practice but Arniel did not commit to the veteran forward playing in the home opener.

