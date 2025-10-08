BLOG: Connor happy to get extension done before season

Head coach Scott Arniel made the announcement preceding the stick taps.

“I said ‘We have some very big news; [Nikita Chibrikov] just signed a two-year extension.’ That got a good giggle, and I said he took less so we could get Kyle signed,” laughed Arniel.

“Then we just congratulated Kyle.”

One of Connor’s teammates is Mark Scheifele who has been alongside Connor for his entire NHL career. The two stars along with Gabriel Vilardi are one of the best line’s in the NHL. Scheifele was asked if there was any concern that Connor might not sign an extension.

“You never know. You never try to get at anyone's business. All you want is that is the best for your friends and your teammates,” said Scheifele.

“And I was hoping they were going to get it done. So just tried to stay away as much as I could and hope it got done. And obviously it did.”

Connor was drafted 17th overall in 2015, one of the best drafts in franchise history. Before the 2017-18 season started, he had been sent down to the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League. Connor scored three goals in four games and an injury to veteran forward Mathieu Perreault opened the door for him in the NHL and he hasn’t looked back.

Connor is 16 goals shy of 300 in his career and is one of the top goal scorers in the league. If he decided to test the free agent market, teams would have been knocking down his door to get him to join them. In the end, Connor said there was no scenario where he could see himself anywhere else.

“This team, these guys here and this organization has been nothing but top notch,” said Connor.

“And like I said earlier, just giving you every chance you can to succeed and all the tools and I wouldn't want to try to win a Stanley Cup with another group of players in an organization. So, once you really start thinking about it, there's no other place.”

ICE CHIPS

Jonathan Toews had another solid day of practice but Arniel did not commit to the veteran forward playing in the home opener.