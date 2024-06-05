Alumni - Additional Guidelines - Accordion

Additional Guidelines

The following guidelines should be followed when submitting an appearance request:

  • All appearance requests are subject to approval by True North Sports + Entertainment
  • All appearance requests must be submitted through the online form. Requests submitted via email, fax, mail or phone will not be considered.
  • Appearances cannot be accommodated during mandatory team events, training camp, and playoffs.
  • Due to the limited number of appearance opportunities and the tremendous volume of requests received, it is not possible to fulfill every request. To assist in the process, we ask you to submit appearance requests no later than six weeks prior to the event.
  • It is highly recommended that your event be not centered on an appearance by a player or staff member, but rather should be approached as a complementary element to your program.
  • The use of Intellectual Property (IP) is not to be used without prior written approval by True North Sports + Entertainment (ie; team logos, photos, etc.)

