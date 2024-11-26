Aiyana's story - Hockey Fights Cancer

Sixteen-year-old Aiyana is bright, intelligent and kind-hearted. In December 2022, a fall and loss of consciousness led Aiyana’s parents to take her to the hospital. Tests revealed unusually low hemoglobin and platelets in her blood, requiring her to get an immediate blood transfusion. Not long after, she was diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukemia, a form of blood cancer.
January saw the start of intense chemotherapy that required her to stay in the hospital. It came with many challenges, including the development of pancreatitis which required surgery. Too sick to do anything but sleep, Aiyana gained strength through the presence of family supporting her from near and afar.
Over the next 10 months Aiyana continued with treatment and faced many challenges, includingthe loss of mobility in her legs and hands due to nerve damage from chemotherapy. Her mother never left her side and supported her through every aspect of her day-to-day life. Being apart from her younger siblings and her dad was difficult for both of them.