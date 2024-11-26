Aiyana's story - Hockey Fights Cancer

This fall, after months of treatment and time spent away from family, Aiyana was finally able to return home. Since then, she is starting to feel better and stronger and is optimistic about her recovery. While she continues with daily chemotherapy medication and monthly visits to CancerCare Manitoba, she is grateful to be back with her family, friends and supportive community.

Despite the challenges of the last two years, Aiyana has maintained a positive attitude and approach to life. She is passionate about sharing her experience to create awareness about the realities of what it’s like to have cancer and the importance of donations to ensure ongoingresearch and leading-edge care. She regularly attends youth conferences and speaks to audiences about her personal experience.

The treatment Aiyana and other young people with leukemia receive at CancerCare Manitoba is a result of decades of donor-funded research and clinical trials. Thanks to ongoing donor support, survival rates for leukemia continue to improve. Manitoba has one of the highest participation rates of pediatric trials in Canada largely due to donations, including those from the Winnipeg Jets’ Hockey Fights Cancer (HFC) campaign, which directly benefit pediatric patients and their families in Manitoba.

Join the Winnipeg Jets as they fight for youth like Aiyana this month through their annual HFC campaign. To support the campaign, fans can buy raffle tickets online at TNYFRaffle.com, or join us at the Dec. 3 HFC game for in-game fundraising. The Dec. 3 Winnipeg Jets 50/50 will start at $25,000 with proceeds going toward the cause. Learn more about the Jets’ HFC campaign at winnipegjets.com/hfc and join us at the Dec. 3 HFC game to support CancerCare Manitoba Foundation - winnipegjets.com/tickets.