Thoughts and Observations From Islanders Rookie Camp

New York Islanders Rookie Camp wrapped up on Tuesday, capping a week-long ramp up for the prospects ahead of training camp, which opens on Thursday. Catch up on all the content from this past week and see below for some wrap-up thoughts and observations:

Maxim Shabanov was one of the standouts, which shouldn’t come as a surprise given his age (24) and the fact that he scored over a point per game in the KHL last season. His skill showed through consistently, whether it was a quick top-shelf one-timer, heel-dragging the puck around a defenseman or dishing a tape-to-tape pass. There’s a reason Patrick Roy said he plans* to start Shabanov with Bo Horvat and Jonathan Drouin when main camp starts.