Thoughts and Observations From Islanders Rookie Camp

Standouts and stories from Islanders 2025 Rookie Camp

By Cory Wright
New York Islanders Rookie Camp wrapped up on Tuesday, capping a week-long ramp up for the prospects ahead of training camp, which opens on Thursday. Catch up on all the content from this past week and see below for some wrap-up thoughts and observations:

  • Maxim Shabanov was one of the standouts, which shouldn’t come as a surprise given his age (24) and the fact that he scored over a point per game in the KHL last season. His skill showed through consistently, whether it was a quick top-shelf one-timer, heel-dragging the puck around a defenseman or dishing a tape-to-tape pass. There’s a reason Patrick Roy said he plans* to start Shabanov with Bo Horvat and Jonathan Drouin when main camp starts. 
*Lines subject to change per Roy
  • Matthew Schaefer is continuing to ramp up heading into main camp, building off this summer’s development camp and the World Junior Summer Showcase. Schaefer stood out, especially his skating. Schaefer is a gifted skater and gets up and down the ice with ease. Pair that with good puck skills and well-placed shots and the talent is evident. He’s a sponge, usually spotted picking the brain of coaches like Johnny Boychuk.
  • Schaefer said he and Boychuk exchanged jerseys.

Rookie Camp Day 5: Schaefer

  • Calum Ritchie is listed at 200 lbs. His last entry on the NHL website was 185 lbs., but the 2023 first-rounder reckoned that he entered Colorado’s camp last year at 190 lbs., so while he’s been getting bigger, it’s not quite as dramatic as 15 lbs. in a year. Ritchie also looked solid at Rookie Camp, which was beneficial as someone still learning the organization, especially getting insights into the culture and area from longtime Isles like Boychuk and Josh Bailey.
  • Ritchie and Schaefer have been roommates at camp and have a good banter going in the locker room. The two knew each other from World Juniors.
  • Kashawn Aitcheson didn’t get to fully unleash his physicality during rookie camp – so he’ll be one to watch when preseason games get underway. Aitcheson missed Saturday’s skate for maintenance, but was back on Sunday and Tuesday. He’s more than just open-ice hits and hit some snipes throughout the week.

Rookie Camp Day 4: Odelius

  • Calle Odelius is feeling better prepared for this year’s training camp, after losing part of last year’s offseason to an injury recovery. Last year was his first season in North America, so there were the usual learning curves – smaller ice, increased physicality – but the experience was beneficial. He’s feeling bigger and stronger and – most importantly – healthy.
  • Speaking of Odelius, he was tapped the “First Star” at Sunday’s skate. It’s an honor that comes with a solo lap while the rest of the team is stretching at center ice. The idea for three stars, as well as the solo lap, was Bridgeport Head Coach Rocky Thompson’s. As Sunday’s first star, Odelius got to hand out the designation – a lot of power – on Tuesday, tapping Eetu Liukas. Why Liukas? He scored the game-winning goal in the mini game, meaning the losing team had to take a lap. Fun element.

Rookie Camp Day 4: Mitton

  • Long Island natives – and childhood friends – Marshall Warren and Ross Mitton played in a high-end men’s league over the summer at Superior Ice Rink in Kings Park. They weren’t the only pros either, as Calgary Flames forward Matt Coronato, Ottawa Senators forward Shane Pinto and 2025 seventh-overall pick James Hagens are all part of the summer league, which feels like Long Island’s version of Da Beauty League. Warren and Mitton’s team were on Coronato’s team and lost to Pinto’s team in best-of-three final, which reportedly drew 400 people to the third-and-deciding game. It’s a fun way for the LI pros to stay in shape and get the opportunity to play with their buddies from home. Keep an eye out next summer.

