Game Preview: Islanders vs Mammoth Jan. 1

Gameday-Home_1920x1080 11

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (22-14-4) VS UTAH MAMMOTH (18-19-3)

3 PM | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS

WATCH/STREAM: MSGSN | GOTHAM SPORTS APP

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

The New York Islanders kick off the New Year against the Utah Mammoth at UBS Arena on Thursday afternoon.

The Isles are coming off a 3-2 shootout victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night. Bo Horvat scored the game-deciding goal in the shootout and both he and Cal Ritchie scored in regulation. David Rittich stopped 17 of Chicago’s 19 shots and all three shootout attempts.

PROJECTED LINES

Here is how the Islanders lined up against the Blackhawks on Tuesday. Check back after morning skate on Thursday for any updates.

Emil Heineman – Bo Horvat – Mathew Barzal
Anders Lee – Jean-Gabriel Pageau – Jonathan Drouin
Max Shabanov – Cal Ritchie – Simon Holmstrom
Anthony Duclair – Casey Cizikas – Marc Gatcomb

Matthew Schaefer – Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech – Tony DeAngelo
Marshall Warren – Scott Mayfield

The Islanders did not practice on Wednesday and will not hold a morning skate on Thursday. As a result, there haven’t been any updates on Ilya Sorokin (IR, lower body), who has missed four straight games.

If Sorokin is unavailable again on Thursday, David Rittich is projected to start between the pipes for the Islanders. Rittich is 10-4-2 with a 2.27 GAA, a .917 SV% and two shutouts this season. He is 7-1-1 with a 1.86 GAA, a .931 SV% and two shutouts at home this season. Rittich made 28 saves and earned the third star of the game in the Islanders’ earlier win against the Mammoth this season.

HORVAT NAMED TO TEAM CANADA

Bo Horvat was named to Team Canada for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games Milano Cortina on Wednesday afternoon.

Horvat will play in the Olympic Winter Games for the first time in his career, as the NHL has not sent players to the Olympic Winter Games since Sochi 2014.

“Pride and joy and just kind of honestly disbelief, too, at some points,” Horvat said as he described the emotions of being named to Team Canada. “It still hasn't really sunk in yet, so I'm just so honored and privileged to be able to be in this situation.”

The London, ON, native has represented Canada internationally at the IIHF World Championships (2025, 2018), the World Juniors (2014) and the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge (2012). Horvat recorded eight points (4G, 4A) at last year’s Worlds before an injury prematurely ended his tournament, an experience he thinks helped put him on Canada's radar.

“I wanted it bad,” Horvat said. “I wanted to represent my country. I wanted to wear the maple leaf, and I was just trying to do whatever I could to one, help the Islanders win, but also just to make it hard on [Hockey Canada] and make their decision tough.”

Horvat has 33 points (21G, 12A) in 35 games this season for the Islanders, leading the team in both goals and points. Horvat’s 21 goals are tied for seventh among Canadian skaters this season with Sidney Crosby and Macklin Celebrini.

“I couldn't have done it without my supporting cast around me,” Horvat said. “My family, my friends and teammates, especially, helped me out this year. I just couldn’t be more grateful right now.”

SCHAEFER MAKES HISTORY

Matthew Schaefer earned an assist on Horvat’s strike against the Blackhawks, bringing his point total to 25 (9G, 16A) on the season. At just 18 years and 116 days old, Schaefer is the youngest defenseman in NHL history to 25 points.

Schaefer ranks third among rookies and leads all first-year defensemen in scoring this season.

SEASON SERIES

This is the second of two meetings between the Islanders and Mammoth this season.

New York took the first game 3-2 in overtime at the Delta Center on Nov. 14, 2025. Schaefer scored his first-career OT winner in the victory.

MAMMOTH NOTES

Utah is entering Thursday’s contest on a two-game losing streak. They fell 4-3 to the Nashville Predators their last time out on Monday. Eight different skaters tallied a point in the loss.

Dylan Guenther has led the way with four points (1G, 3A) in the Mammoth’s last three games. Clayton Keller (1G, 2A) and Mikhail Sergachev (1G, 2A) are right behind with three points in that stretch. Keller ranks tied for first in scoring with 33 points (12G, 21A) this season. Guenther (32) and Sergachev (26) have also found their strides in 40 games this season.

Utah has struggled to find their footing as of late, dropping four of their last six games. Their two wins in that stretch were against the Detroit Red Wings and the Winnipeg Jets.

Logan Cooley (IR, lower-body) has missed 11 games and was ruled out indefinitely on Dec. 8. Cooley has totaled 23 points (14G, 9A) in 29 games played.

Karel Vejmelka was placed on IR on Dec. 29. The 29-year-old goaltender last suited up in the 4-3 overtime win against the Jets on Dec. 21. He is 16-10-2 with a 2.70 GAA, an .896 SV% and one shutout this season.

The Mammoth own the 27th best power-play percentage in the NHL at 15.4%.

Utah’s penalty kill ranks eighth in the NHL at 82.3% this season, but they stepped up to fifth at 85% in December.

