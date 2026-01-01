Game Preview: Islanders vs Mammoth Jan. 1

HORVAT NAMED TO TEAM CANADA

Bo Horvat was named to Team Canada for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games Milano Cortina on Wednesday afternoon.

Horvat will play in the Olympic Winter Games for the first time in his career, as the NHL has not sent players to the Olympic Winter Games since Sochi 2014.

“Pride and joy and just kind of honestly disbelief, too, at some points,” Horvat said as he described the emotions of being named to Team Canada. “It still hasn't really sunk in yet, so I'm just so honored and privileged to be able to be in this situation.”

The London, ON, native has represented Canada internationally at the IIHF World Championships (2025, 2018), the World Juniors (2014) and the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge (2012). Horvat recorded eight points (4G, 4A) at last year’s Worlds before an injury prematurely ended his tournament, an experience he thinks helped put him on Canada's radar.

“I wanted it bad,” Horvat said. “I wanted to represent my country. I wanted to wear the maple leaf, and I was just trying to do whatever I could to one, help the Islanders win, but also just to make it hard on [Hockey Canada] and make their decision tough.”

Horvat has 33 points (21G, 12A) in 35 games this season for the Islanders, leading the team in both goals and points. Horvat’s 21 goals are tied for seventh among Canadian skaters this season with Sidney Crosby and Macklin Celebrini.

“I couldn't have done it without my supporting cast around me,” Horvat said. “My family, my friends and teammates, especially, helped me out this year. I just couldn’t be more grateful right now.”

SCHAEFER MAKES HISTORY

Matthew Schaefer earned an assist on Horvat’s strike against the Blackhawks, bringing his point total to 25 (9G, 16A) on the season. At just 18 years and 116 days old, Schaefer is the youngest defenseman in NHL history to 25 points.

Schaefer ranks third among rookies and leads all first-year defensemen in scoring this season.