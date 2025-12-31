Horvat Gets Iron Man Mask for Shootout Winner in 3-2 SO Win Over Blackhawks

Bo Horvat was given the locker room award for player of the game for the Isles' 3-2 SO win over Chicago

IMG_5007

© Kathryn Howell/New York Islanders

By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

Bo Horvat earned player of the game honors on Tuesday night, donning the Iron Man Mask after he scored the game-deciding shootout goal in the New York Islanders' 3-2 SO win over the Chicago Blackhawks.

The alternate captain used a flashy move in the shootout to secure the two points for the Islanders - he moved in on Blackhawks goaltender Spencer Knight with full speed, before he slowed down at the doorstep and fired off a quick wrist shot. He was the only player to score in the three-round shootout.

NYI@CHI: Horvat scores PPG against Spencer Knight

Earlier in the game, Horvat buried his team-leading 21st goal of the season on the power-play in the first period to take a 2-0 lead for the Islanders. He skated 23:02 on a line with Mathew Barzal and Emil Heineman.

Anders Lee was the previous recipient of the Iron Man Mask.

