Bo Horvat earned player of the game honors on Tuesday night, donning the Iron Man Mask after he scored the game-deciding shootout goal in the New York Islanders' 3-2 SO win over the Chicago Blackhawks.
Horvat Gets Iron Man Mask for Shootout Winner in 3-2 SO Win Over Blackhawks
The alternate captain used a flashy move in the shootout to secure the two points for the Islanders - he moved in on Blackhawks goaltender Spencer Knight with full speed, before he slowed down at the doorstep and fired off a quick wrist shot. He was the only player to score in the three-round shootout.
Earlier in the game, Horvat buried his team-leading 21st goal of the season on the power-play in the first period to take a 2-0 lead for the Islanders. He skated 23:02 on a line with Mathew Barzal and Emil Heineman.
Anders Lee was the previous recipient of the Iron Man Mask.