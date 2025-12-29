Takeaways: The Islanders Drop 4-2 Decision to Blue Jackets

The New York Islanders fell 4-2 to the Columbus Blue Jackets in the second half of a back-to-back set on Sunday.

Max Shabanov and Bo Horvat scored to take a 2-1 lead for the Islanders, but the Blue Jackets found three unanswered goals in the third period to complete the comeback. Kirill Marchenko (2G), Ivan Provorov and Cole Sillinger (EN) scored for Columbus.

Rittich played both games of a back-to-back set and stopped 31-of-34 shots faced. Jet Greaves made 24 saves in the win.

“That was on us,” Horvat said. “Rittich has done enough to keep us in a lot of hockey games, and we have to figure out a way to close that one out. Not good enough by us in the third period, those are two points we want to have back for sure.”

The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for the Islanders. The Islanders played on short rest, while the Blue Jackets had five days between games, including the holiday break.

“We did a good job, pretty much the entire game, breaking out,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said. “Maybe in the third we [ran out of] gas. We played yesterday, they were waiting for us. At the end of the day, they had a push and scored that goal.”