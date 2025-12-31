Takeaways: Islanders Pull Off 3-2 SO Win Over Blackhawks

The New York Islanders beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 in a shootout in a gutsy effort on Tuesday night at United Center.

Bo Horvat was the lone scorer in the shootout which took the two points for the Islanders after a scoreless overtime. Cal Ritchie and Horvat (PPG) built a 2-0 lead for the Isles by the 12:08 mark of the first period, but the Blackhawks battled back as Teuvo Teravainen and Nick Lardis found the back of the net and force the extra frame. David Rittich made 17 of 19 saves in his fifth straight start for the win, while Spencer Knight made 19 saves in the SO loss.

Head Coach Patrick Roy said it was not his team’s best game – he cited his team’s transitions and puck movement as not being as sharp as usual, but they found a way to win with enough of a defensive effort. The Islanders (48 points) narrowed the gap between themselves and the first-place Carolina Hurricanes (51 points) who lost 5-1 to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night.

“It’s a long year, and you have to find a way to win those games,” Roy said after the win. “At the end of the year, we’re going to look at the standings and maybe say that was a big two points. Let’s put this one in our bag, it’s a win, let’s be ready for Utah in two days.”