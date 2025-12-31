Bo Horvat on Making Team Canada, Sharing Moment with Family

Islanders center talked about “surreal moment” of making Winter Olympic Games

By Cory Wright
Bo Horvat had a “surreal moment” on Wednesday morning when he got a call from Hockey Canada.

Don Sweeney, Team Canada’s Assistant General Manager, was on the other end, informing Horvat he’d made the team and would be heading to the 2026 Winter Olympic Games Milano Cortina.

Since then, the day’s been a blur, with messages coming in from friends, family and teammates and emotions swirling in his head.

“Pride and joy and just kind of honestly disbelief, too, at some points,” Horvat told reporters. “It still hasn't really sunk in yet, so I'm just so honored and privileged to be able to be in this situation.”

“I couldn't have done it without my supporting cast around me,” Horvat added. “My family, my friends and teammates, especially, helped me out this year. I just couldn’t be more grateful right now.”

Horvat opened up about how badly he wanted to make Team Canada and what representing his country at the Winter Olympic Games meant to him.

“I wanted it bad,” Horvat said. “I wanted to represent my country. I wanted to wear the maple leaf, and I was just trying to do whatever I could to one, help the Islanders win, but also just to make it hard on [Hockey Canada] and make their decision tough.”

Horvat did just that, with 33 points (21G, 12A) in 35 games this season for the Islanders, leading the team in both goals and points. Horvat’s 21 goals are tied for seventh among Canadian skaters this season with Sidney Crosby and Macklin Celebrini – both of whom made the team.

Beyond his offensive numbers, Horvat owns a 57.7 FOW% this season, which is third highest among Canadian skaters with at least 500 face-offs taken. His well-rounded game was central to his selection by Team Canada, as Horvat averages 2:05 SH TOI/GP and 3:57 PP TOI/GP and can play in all situations.

"Bo has a lot of the attributes we're looking for," Team Canada General Manager Doug Armstrong told reporters on Wednesday. “Just an all-around, good 200-foot player that can touch both ends of the special teams, if needed, and has a multi-positional aspect to him that made him a very appealing player for us.”

This will be Horvat’s first Olympic Winter Games (the NHL hasn’t sent players since 2014), but he’s represented Canada four times on the international stage. Most recently, Horvat played for Team Canada at last year’s IIHF World Championships, recording eight points (4G, 4A) in six games. Horvat thinks that playing in the tournament positively impacted his chances of making the Olympic team.

“Me going there, I think, maybe opened their eyes a little bit and showed different parts of my game that they might not see during the regular season,” Horvat said. “And I just think obviously it showed my commitment to wanting to be on the Olympic team as well.”

Team Canada is stacked, with a forward group that includes Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon and Crosby, among others. While Horvat’s versatility is an asset, he’s not yet sure how he’ll be deployed when game action starts in February. He’s ready to accept any role.

“No matter what they tell me to do, I'll do it,” Horvat said. “If it's cleaning water bottles, I'll do anything to be there and any role that they want me to pick up or do. I'm glad to do it.”

While the London, ON, native is ready to represent his country at large, it was the smallest congratulations that meant the most on Wednesday, as Horvat was surprised by his three young children with homemade signs congratulating him on making Team Canada. It’s one thing to be selected to one of the best teams in the world, but to Horvat getting to share that moment with family means the world.

“Obviously it's really special to make this team and to represent your country, but they're the number one thing in my life,” Horvat said. “To share that with them and my wife and everybody, it was a pretty special moment and one I'll never forget.”

