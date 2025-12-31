Bo Horvat on Making Team Canada, Sharing Moment with Family

This will be Horvat’s first Olympic Winter Games (the NHL hasn’t sent players since 2014), but he’s represented Canada four times on the international stage. Most recently, Horvat played for Team Canada at last year’s IIHF World Championships, recording eight points (4G, 4A) in six games. Horvat thinks that playing in the tournament positively impacted his chances of making the Olympic team.

“Me going there, I think, maybe opened their eyes a little bit and showed different parts of my game that they might not see during the regular season,” Horvat said. “And I just think obviously it showed my commitment to wanting to be on the Olympic team as well.”

Team Canada is stacked, with a forward group that includes Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon and Crosby, among others. While Horvat’s versatility is an asset, he’s not yet sure how he’ll be deployed when game action starts in February. He’s ready to accept any role.

“No matter what they tell me to do, I'll do it,” Horvat said. “If it's cleaning water bottles, I'll do anything to be there and any role that they want me to pick up or do. I'm glad to do it.”

While the London, ON, native is ready to represent his country at large, it was the smallest congratulations that meant the most on Wednesday, as Horvat was surprised by his three young children with homemade signs congratulating him on making Team Canada. It’s one thing to be selected to one of the best teams in the world, but to Horvat getting to share that moment with family means the world.

“Obviously it's really special to make this team and to represent your country, but they're the number one thing in my life,” Horvat said. “To share that with them and my wife and everybody, it was a pretty special moment and one I'll never forget.”