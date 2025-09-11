Catching Up with Matthew Schaefer After Day One of Rookie Camp 

In the time between Matthew Schaefer’s draft day, where the New York Islanders selected him first overall, and the first day of Islanders Rookie Camp, the 18-year-old defenseman has certainly put in work, both on and off the ice.

It was an action-packed summer for Schaefer. He signed his three-year, entry-level contract on Aug. 4, threw out the first pitch at a Mets game, attended the World Junior Summer Showcase for Team Canada, represented the Islanders at the NHLPA Rookie Showcase, to rattle off a few highlights. Between the excitement and media attention, Schaefer has been hitting his local gym in Toronto with some notable NHLers.

"I feel so much more ready," Schaefer said of his progression in the last couple months. "When you're training in the summer with a lot of top end guys like [Calgary Flames forward] Nazem Kadri and [Columbus Blue Jackets forward] Sean Monahan, it's pretty cool to go up against those guys."

Kadri – who racked up 307 goals and 710 points in his 985 career games – and Monahan, whose resume sports 263 goals and 595 points in 818 career NHL games were able to teach Schaefer a thing or two over the offseason. The experience of skating with players of that caliber has been invaluable to Schaefer, who is looking to soak up as much knowledge as he possibly can.

"You don't want to get caught puck watching," Schaefer said. "And I did once, with Kadri I think. But they've helped me so much along the way, and gave me feedback on just about everything."

The regular offseason training squad also included Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Jamie Drysdale and Toronto Maple Leafs forward Scott Laughton. The group would routinely have competitive skates and drills together, which gave Schaefer a good feel for what it would be like to play against NHL-caliber players.