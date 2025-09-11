Catching Up with Matthew Schaefer After Day One of Rookie Camp 

On Matthew Schaefer’s offseason and mindset on the first day of camp

By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

In the time between Matthew Schaefer’s draft day, where the New York Islanders selected him first overall, and the first day of Islanders Rookie Camp, the 18-year-old defenseman has certainly put in work, both on and off the ice.

It was an action-packed summer for Schaefer. He signed his three-year, entry-level contract on Aug. 4, threw out the first pitch at a Mets game, attended the World Junior Summer Showcase for Team Canada, represented the Islanders at the NHLPA Rookie Showcase, to rattle off a few highlights. Between the excitement and media attention, Schaefer has been hitting his local gym in Toronto with some notable NHLers.

"I feel so much more ready," Schaefer said of his progression in the last couple months. "When you're training in the summer with a lot of top end guys like [Calgary Flames forward] Nazem Kadri and [Columbus Blue Jackets forward] Sean Monahan, it's pretty cool to go up against those guys."

Kadri – who racked up 307 goals and 710 points in his 985 career games – and Monahan, whose resume sports 263 goals and 595 points in 818 career NHL games were able to teach Schaefer a thing or two over the offseason. The experience of skating with players of that caliber has been invaluable to Schaefer, who is looking to soak up as much knowledge as he possibly can.

"You don't want to get caught puck watching," Schaefer said. "And I did once, with Kadri I think. But they've helped me so much along the way, and gave me feedback on just about everything."

The regular offseason training squad also included Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Jamie Drysdale and Toronto Maple Leafs forward Scott Laughton. The group would routinely have competitive skates and drills together, which gave Schaefer a good feel for what it would be like to play against NHL-caliber players.

Rookie Camp Day 1: Schaefer

Schaefer is bringing that compete level into Rookie Camp, where he’s getting a chance to work with, learn from and compete against a wide variety of Isles prospects.

"Every day you've got to go as hard as you can," Schaefer said. "Every day, everyone's fighting for a spot and you got to leave it all out there no matter what. And each day you want to get better and better."

Schaefer, who played for the Erie Otters for two seasons, is joined at camp by fellow OHL players, namely Barrie Colts defenseman and the 17th overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft Kashawn Aitcheson. Their individual defensive game varies - Aitcheson is a heavy-hitting blueliner and Schaefer is known for his elite skating and hockey IQ – but they’re helping each other improve and will continue to compete through camp.

"We push each other," Aitcheson said. "He's such a such a good player, such high compete. I think that friendly competitiveness is great for both of our development."

Like every prospect at camp, Schaefer will have the chance to prove himself to earn an NHL roster spot. Schaefer's sights are set on making the NHL, he’s laser focused on taking it one step at a time.

"Obviously, I'll take it day by day," Schaefer said. "I'm not looking ahead. Still focusing on today, we had a great session on the ice. Not many kids get this opportunity, you don't want to take it for granted. Just want to go out there, work hard, put your head down and ready to work. Just go out there, have fun. Pressure is a privilege."

