Isles Day to Day: Rookie Camp Day 3

The New York Islanders prospects hit the ice on Saturday for the third day of Rookie Camp. See below for news, notes and observations.

SEASON TICKET MEMBERS PACK THE HOUSE

Islanders Season Ticket Members are invited to watch Rookie Camp and they came out in droves on Saturday to watch a practice with high pace and energy.

For Barbara Malon from Mineola, the atmosphere of watching Islanders prospects skate and participate in drills takes her back to how it felt to watch open practices during the dynasty era.

"It reminds me of the 80's," Malon said. "The guys were accessible, you can hang out and watch practice. So it's really fun to be here."

Michael Donovan, who has been a Season Ticket Member since the 80's, attended development camp skates and the Blue and White Scrimmages in July.

"It's a lot of fun to see how they're progressing in a short time," Donovan said. "Just from the summertime to now, how much they developed. Everyone's so excited to see Matthew Schaefer, Maxim Shabanov and the other players that are here."

For the prospects, the excitement about the atmosphere is mutual. Many players hung back to sign pucks and merch for fans following practice.

"It's unreal, so many fans are cheering 'Lets go Isles,' and it pumps us up even more to go out there and perform for the fans," Gleb Veremyev said.