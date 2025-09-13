Isles Day to Day: Rookie Camp Day 3

Aitcheson (day to day, maintenance) missed skate, the Isles prospects scrimmage for the first time and more

By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders prospects hit the ice on Saturday for the third day of Rookie Camp. See below for news, notes and observations.

SEASON TICKET MEMBERS PACK THE HOUSE

Islanders Season Ticket Members are invited to watch Rookie Camp and they came out in droves on Saturday to watch a practice with high pace and energy.

For Barbara Malon from Mineola, the atmosphere of watching Islanders prospects skate and participate in drills takes her back to how it felt to watch open practices during the dynasty era.

"It reminds me of the 80's," Malon said. "The guys were accessible, you can hang out and watch practice. So it's really fun to be here."

Michael Donovan, who has been a Season Ticket Member since the 80's, attended development camp skates and the Blue and White Scrimmages in July.

"It's a lot of fun to see how they're progressing in a short time," Donovan said. "Just from the summertime to now, how much they developed. Everyone's so excited to see Matthew Schaefer, Maxim Shabanov and the other players that are here."

For the prospects, the excitement about the atmosphere is mutual. Many players hung back to sign pucks and merch for fans following practice.

"It's unreal, so many fans are cheering 'Lets go Isles,' and it pumps us up even more to go out there and perform for the fans," Gleb Veremyev said.

DSC05736
DSC05728
DSC05721
DSC05702
DSC05672
+13 DSC05665
DSC05650
DSC05643
DSC05639
DSC05633
DSC05624
DSC05599
DSC05591
DSC05574
DSC05567
DSC05564
DSC05528
DSC05525
DSC05515

PHOTOS: Islanders 2025-26 Rookie Camp Day 3

Snapshots from New York Islanders 2025-26 Rookie Camp Day 3. Photos by Kathryn Howell/ New York Islanders.

OBSERVATIONS FROM THREE-ON-THREE ACTION

With an energized audience, the prospects put on a show.

Bridgeport Islanders Head Coach Rocky Thompson said the plan was for the players to up the intensity with three-on-three action today, and they delivered.

"It was the first time all camp we got to play some game-like situations," said Isaiah George. "It was fun to compete, score some goals and battle."

Schaefer showed off his skating skills, smoothy carrying the puck through all three zones and hit the crossbar. The first-overall pick also blocked a few shots.

Shabanov laid a reverse hit on Alex Jefferies and advertising his physicality.

AITCHESON OUT FOR MAINTENANCE

Defenseman Kashawn Aitcheson missed the third day of Rookie Camp (day to day, maintenance).

The 6'2," 200 lbs. blueliner was drafted by the Islanders 17th overall and put up 59 points (26G, 33A) last season for the OHL's Barrie Colts.

See below for the full roster on Day Three:

Forwards

45 - Alex Jefferies
49 - Maxim Shabanov
52 - Daylan Kuefler
55 - Cameron Berg
56 - Max Dorrington
58 - Camden Thiesing
61 - Joey Larson
62 - Ross Mitton
64 - Calum Ritchie
67 - Gleb Veremyev
71 - Matthew Maggio
78 - Tomas Poletin
82 - Luca Romano
84 - Eetu Liukas

Defensemen

36 - Isaiah George
39 - Calle Odelius
41 - Marshall Warren
42 - Jesse Pulkkinen
48 - Matthew Schaefer
85 - Luke Rowe
89 - Cam McDonald

Goaltenders

35 - Tristan Lennox
70 - Henrik Tikkanen
79 - Burke Hood

