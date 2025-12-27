Isles Day-to-Day: Horvat to Return vs Rangers

The New York Islanders got a late Christmas present, as Bo Horvat is expected to return to the New York Islanders lineup on Saturday after missing five games with a lower-body injury.

Horvat took line rushes with Jonathan Drouin and Emil Heineman on his wings and resumed his roles on both the Islanders power play and penalty kill.

"I'm feeling good about myself right now and where I'm at," Horvat said. "I just want to go talk to [Head Coach] Patrick [Roy} and make sure everything's good to go and yeah, hopefully I'll be in tonight."

Horvat is looking to pick up where he left off, as he recorded 31 points (19G, 12A) in 32 games prior to his injury, though the center acknowledged that there might be a ramp up period to get back to where he was at pre-injury.

"I can't think it's just going to be easy," Horvat said. "I have to work for it, and I have to work as hard as I was working before I got hurt. Just get back to my game and focus on the little things and not get too ahead of myself, and just take it shift by shift."