Isles Day-to-Day: Horvat to Return vs Rangers

Bo Horvat to return to the lineup after missing five games with a lower-body injury

horvat-back-12-27-25
By Cory Wright
NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders got a late Christmas present, as Bo Horvat is expected to return to the New York Islanders lineup on Saturday after missing five games with a lower-body injury.

Horvat took line rushes with Jonathan Drouin and Emil Heineman on his wings and resumed his roles on both the Islanders power play and penalty kill.

"I'm feeling good about myself right now and where I'm at," Horvat said. "I just want to go talk to [Head Coach] Patrick [Roy} and make sure everything's good to go and yeah, hopefully I'll be in tonight."

Horvat is looking to pick up where he left off, as he recorded 31 points (19G, 12A) in 32 games prior to his injury, though the center acknowledged that there might be a ramp up period to get back to where he was at pre-injury.

"I can't think it's just going to be easy," Horvat said. "I have to work for it, and I have to work as hard as I was working before I got hurt. Just get back to my game and focus on the little things and not get too ahead of myself, and just take it shift by shift."

It's a welcome return for the Islanders, as Horvat leads the team in goals (19) and points (31) this season. The Islanders went 2-2-1 without Horvat, most recently beating the New Jersey Devils 2-1, but have been held to two goals or fewer (in regulation) in all five games.

"It's nice to have him back," Head Coach Patrick Roy said. "It's also nice to see the way the team played without him. It showed the depth that we have, and I was pretty happy with the way the team's been playing some lately."

With Horvat returning to the lineup, Anthony Duclair is expected to come out of the lineup as a healthy scratch. Roy called it a "tough decision" and said Duclair has been playing well of late.

"It's heartbreaking to get guys out of the lineup," Roy said. "We took [Maxim Shabanov] out in Buffalo. Tonight, it's [Duclair], and he's been playing really well. We're in a situation that we have to make those tough calls."

David Rittich will start in goal for the Islanders as Ilya Sorokin was placed on IR retroactive to Dec. 20.

See below for how the Isles lined up for Saturday's morning skate.

Jonathan Drouin – Bo Horvat – Emil Heineman
Anders Lee – Mathew Barzal – Simon Holmstrom
Jean-Gabriel Pageau – Cal Ritchie – Max Shabanov
Kyle MacLean – Casey Cizikas – Marc Gatcomb

Matthew Schaefer – Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech – Tony DeAngelo
Marshall Warren – Scott Mayfield

Related Content

Game Preview: Islanders vs Rangers

Isles Day-to-Day: Sorokin Placed on IR, Hogberg Recalled on Emergency Conditions

NYI vs NYR 12/27: Patrick Roy

NYI vs NYR 12/27: Bo Horvat

NYI vs NYR 12/27: Jean-Gabriel Pageau

NYI vs NYR 12/27: Marshall Warren

News Feed

Isles Day-to-Day: Sorokin Placed on IR, Hogberg Recalled on Emergency Conditions

Game Preview: Islanders vs Rangers

Follow the Isles at the 2026 World Juniors

Islanders Journeys in the World Juniors

Eiserman and Bednarik Make Team USA's World Junior Roster

The Skinny: Islanders 2, Devils 1

Takeaways: Islanders Grind Out 2-1 Win Over Devils in Rivalry Showdown

Rittich Earns Second Iron Man Mask in 2-1 Win Over Devils

Isles Day-to-Day: Warren Excited for First Home Game with Islanders

Game Preview: Islanders vs Devils

Islanders Prospect Report: Dec. 22, 2025

Isles Day-to-Day: Horvat Returns to Practice in Non-Contact Jersey

Isles Day-to-Day: Hogberg Recalled, Sorokin to Miss Tuesday's Game vs Devils

The Skinny: Sabres 3, Islanders 2 SO

Takeaways: Islanders Battle Back Late for Point in 3-2 Shootout Loss in Buffalo

Game Preview: Islanders at Sabres

Takeaways: Islanders Drop Second Straight Game in 4-1 Decision to Canucks

Game Preview: Islanders vs Canucks