Isles Day to Day: Rookie Camp Day 4

The New York Islanders prospects hit the ice on Sunday for the fourth day of Rookie Camp. See below for news, notes and observations.
AITCHESON RETURNS TO ACTION
Defenseman Kashawn Aitcheson was back on the ice on Sunday, one day after sitting out for maintenance.
The 6'2," 200 lbs. blueliner was drafted by the Islanders 17th overall and put up 59 points (26G, 33A) last season for the OHL's Barrie Colts.
PHYSICAL PLAY PICKING UP
Bridgeport Islanders Head Coach Rocky Thompson - who is running practices at Rookie Camp - has liked seeing the checking and physicality pick up over the past two days, starting with Saturday's scrimmage.
He's not looking for big open ice hits, but said it's good to get a feel for the physical play - something hard to replicate in summer training - ahead of the exhibition slate.
"When those first exhibition comes that they will have felt a few bumps and stuff in a safe environment," Thompson said.
ROMANO STANDS OUT FOR STRETCH PASSES
Luca Romano - the Isles 2025 third-round pick - stood out to Thompson for his passing ability.
The coach called Romano a "very good passer" citing his ability to connect stretch passes, which are one of the keys Thompson said will unlock his team's ability to get up the ice and play fast.
"You had to make long passes, and the ice was already roached. That's when you can really tell who a good passer is," Thompson said. "As a good passer, it doesn't matter if the ice is bad, their puck is still going to get on target. It's still going to be flat, because fundamentally, they pass the right way. And that kind of stuck out for me with an individual was [Romano]."
FIRST STAR HONORS FOR ODELIUS
After losing a small-area game at the end of Sunday's skate, the players in white jerseys took their mandatory laps while the players in blue jerseys lined up for the stretch.
However, defenseman Calle Odelius took an extra solo lap around the ice before lining up to stretch.
Why? Odelius was dubbed the "First Star" of Sunday's skate, which is an honor picked by the group - but comes with a rip around the rink. Asked why he got the honor, the Odelius figured it was because he was part of the white group that had just done laps, but the Swede took it in stride.
See below for the full roster on Day Three:
Forwards
45 - Alex Jefferies
49 - Maxim Shabanov
52 - Daylan Kuefler
55 - Cameron Berg
56 - Max Dorrington
58 - Camden Thiesing
61 - Joey Larson
62 - Ross Mitton
64 - Calum Ritchie
67 - Gleb Veremyev
71 - Matthew Maggio
78 - Tomas Poletin
82 - Luca Romano
84 - Eetu Liukas
Defensemen
36 - Isaiah George
37 - Kashawn Aitcheson
39 - Calle Odelius
41 - Marshall Warren
42 - Jesse Pulkkinen
48 - Matthew Schaefer
85 - Luke Rowe
89 - Cam McDonald
Goaltenders
35 - Tristan Lennox
70 - Henrik Tikkanen
79 - Burke Hood