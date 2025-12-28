Game Preview: Islanders at Blue Jackets

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (21-13-4) AT COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS (15-15-6)

NATIONWIDE ARENA | 5PM

WATCH/STREAM: MSGSN | GOTHAM SPORTS APP

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

The New York Islanders kick off a two-game road trip as they head to Columbus to take on the Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Sunday.

The Islanders put on a clinic on Saturday night, shutting out the New York Rangers 2-0 as Anders Lee scored and Simon Holmstrom sealed the deal with an empty netter. David Rittich pitched a 27-save shutout for his ninth win of the season.

METRO MADNESS

The Islanders (46 points) rose to second place in the Metropolitan Division, though they’re still three points behind the first-place Carolina Hurricanes (49 points) who won Saturday. The top six teams in the Metro are separated by seven points.

The Islanders are 6-4-2 against divisional opponents this season.